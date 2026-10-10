Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Diomande's 1st goal helps Los Blancos survive Vinicius red card

Real Madrid keep pace with Barcelona thanks to Yan Diomande's first goal for the club.

Real Madrid survived a tense encounter to secure a vital 1-0 victory over Villarreal on Saturday evening, relying on a second-half strike from Yan Diomandé and a resilient defensive stand after being reduced to 10 men.

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Aiming to keep pace with league leaders Barcelona, Los Blancos had to grind through a frustrating first half before ultimately finding a breakthrough, only for a moment of indiscipline from Vinícius Júnior to throw the match into chaos during the closing stages.

Key match details

The opening 45 minutes lacked clear-cut chances. Hoping to inject some much-needed attacking urgency, Mourinho made proactive substitutions after the interval, introducing Marc Cucurella at halftime and bringing on Vinícius Júnior for Trent Alexander-Arnold in an aggressive 51st-minute tactical shift.

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The attacking gamble quickly paid dividends. In the 63rd minute, forward Yan Diomandé found the back of the net, giving the hosts a crucial 1-0 advantage following a quick VAR review.

However, the momentum was completely derailed just nine minutes later. In the 72nd minute, Vinícius Júnior was shown a straight red card moments after he found the back of the net, following a VAR intervention which found him to have pulled the hair of Villarreal’s Nathan Saliba.

Forced onto the back foot after the numerical disadvantage, Real Madrid dug deep to preserve their slender lead.