'Why should I be ready?' – Osimhen's angry teammate lashes out at Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan has voiced his frustration over a lack of playing time at Galatasaray ahead of their Champions League reunion with former club Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has expressed his frustration with his lack of playing time at Galatasaray after being questioned about his readiness for their upcoming Champions League clash against Barcelona.

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The former Manchester City captain delivered a pointed response to a reporter as his difficult start to the season continued alongside Victor Osimhen at the Turkish club.

Gundogan questions lack of playing time at Galatasaray

Gundogan has managed just 11 minutes of football across Galatasaray's eight matches this season, struggling to earn opportunities under head coach Okan Buruk.

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The 35-year-old midfielder has been an unused substitute in the club's last six league fixtures, including Friday's 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa. Buruk has instead favoured Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara in midfield, leaving the former Germany international watching from the sidelines.

The situation has become increasingly frustrating for Gundogan, who played an important role during his first season in Turkey. After making 38 appearances across all competitions last campaign, he helped Galatasaray secure the Turkish Super Lig title.

His reduced involvement prompted a tense exchange with a reporter following the Kasimpasa victory. As he walked towards the tunnel, Gundogan was asked whether he was ready to face his former club Barcelona in the Champions League.

“I'm not playing – so why should I be ready?” the midfielder responded. The remark reflected his dissatisfaction with his current situation, particularly as he prepares for a meeting with the club where he spent the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona reunion approaches amid selection concerns

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Gundogan's potential absence from the starting line-up against Barcelona would continue an uncomfortable spell for the experienced midfielder, whose career includes considerable success at the highest level.

The former Manchester City captain famously led the English club during their historic treble-winning 2022-23 campaign, collecting the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. Across his time at City, he also won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

His experience could prove valuable as Galatasaray prepare to host Barcelona on Tuesday in their second Champions League match of the season.

However, Gundogan must first convince Buruk that he deserves a greater role in the team. Galatasaray currently lead the Turkish Super Lig by two points, but the midfielder's latest comments have raised questions about his standing within the squad.