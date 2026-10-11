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'He is a fantastic striker' — Flick prepares Barcelona for Osimhen test

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:35 - 11 October 2026
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has described Victor Osimhen as a “fantastic striker” ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Galatasaray at Rams Park.
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Speaking after Barcelona’s 3-0 La Liga victory over Getafe on Saturday, the German coach warned his players about the difficult challenge awaiting them in Istanbul and singled out the Super Eagles forward for special praise.

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“We will face Galatasaray on Tuesday. We’ll be playing in the world’s loudest stadium. We need to prepare for that,” Flick said via Fanatik.

“This is the Champions League; it’s different. Every team in the Champions League is very good.

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“Galatasaray have Osimhen, who is a fantastic striker. They really have a great squad.

"We need to be ready for this match. We must play our best football against Galatasaray.”

Osimhen recently returned from a groin injury and marked his comeback with an assist in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Kasımpaşa.

The Nigerian striker has been in excellent form this season, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists in just 5 appearances.

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He has also expressed his excitement about facing the Spanish champions on Tuesday night.

Osimhen underlined the significance of the fixture, describing Barcelona as one of football’s biggest clubs and stressing what the occasion could mean for Galatasaray’s history and its players.

“Playing a team like Barcelona is good for this club. Barcelona is one of the biggest club with great history. And playing against them here, at RAMS Park, is great for the history of the club and also for the players,” he said.

“It's going to be an amazing game: for the players, for the fans, for the staff, we look forward to this game.”

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