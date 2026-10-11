Benin assistant coach explains what really happened with Messi and Argentina
Benin Republic assistant coach Tunde Adelakun has accused Lionel Messi and Argentina of treating his players with hostility after their 3-0 friendly defeat, marking the Argentine captain’s farewell from international football.
Adelakun’s criticism follows head coach Gernot Rohr’s earlier complaint that Benin’s players were denied photographs with Messi and opportunities to exchange shirts after the October 6 match in Buenos Aires.
What Adelakun said
Adelakun described the post-match handshakes as hurried and impersonal, alleging that security personnel rebuffed Benin players attempting to approach Messi.
He also claimed Messi deliberately avoided the African players during his lap of honour after they positioned themselves along his expected route to applaud him.
"What struck me was the very obvious and blatant refusal of the Argentina team to want to have anything to do with my team after the game,” he said.
“Handshakes at the end of the game were hurried and impersonal. And any attempt by our players to get close to the man they came to celebrate was rebuffed rather in a very hostile manner by the security operatives on ground. They clearly collectively did not want to be on the same place with my Benin team. It was rather disturbing.
"Again toward the end of the lap, some of my players lined along what was to be his natural path to end the lap of honour. He was leading. My boys were there. Just wanting him to walk towards them and for them to applaud and appreciate him.
“Right at the very last moment, Leo made a wild detour and, consciously avoiding the crowd of Benin players that had formed, walked toward the centre of the pitch.
“That was a new low for a man revered by many and who, in many young African minds, could do no wrong,” Adelakun said.
#Benin assistant coach Tunde Adelakun: "What struck me was the very obvious and blatant refusal of the Argentina team to want to have anything to do with my team after the game. Handshakes at the end of the game were hurried and impersonal. And any attempt by our players to get close to the man they came to celebrate was rebuffed rather in a very hostile manner by the security operatives on ground. They clearly collectively did not want to be on the same place with my Benin team. It was rather disturbing." "Again toward the end of the lap, some of my players lined along what was to be his natural path to end the lap of honour. He was leading. My boys were there. Just wanting him to walk towards them and for them to applaud and appreciate him. Right at the very last moment, Leo made a wild detour and, consciously avoiding the crowd of Benin players that had formed, walked toward the centre of the pitch. That was a new low for a man revered by many and who, in many young African minds, could do no wrong." https://t.co/YkEkK5IOi4— Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) October 11, 2026
Rohr’s earlier complaints
Rohr had said Argentina offered his players no photographs or shirts and that security prevented them from accessing the tunnel and dressing-room area.
He eventually obtained Messi’s signature on a 2018 shirt through Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.
Benin had presented Messi with a sculpture inspired by Cotonou’s Monument des Amazones before kick-off, making the delegation’s reported post-match disappointment more pronounced.
How the match unfolded
Argentina won 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental, with Nicolás Otamendi opening the scoring in the 48th minute from Messi’s assist.
Nico Paz added a second in the 61st minute, also set up by Messi, before the captain converted a penalty in the 71st.
The match formed part of the farewell celebrations for Messi, who had helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa América.