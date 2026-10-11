Benin assistant coach explains what really happened with Messi and Argentina

#Benin assistant coach Tunde Adelakun: "What struck me was the very obvious and blatant refusal of the Argentina team to want to have anything to do with my team after the game. Handshakes at the end of the game were hurried and impersonal. And any attempt by our players to get close to the man they came to celebrate was rebuffed rather in a very hostile manner by the security operatives on ground. They clearly collectively did not want to be on the same place with my Benin team. It was rather disturbing." "Again toward the end of the lap, some of my players lined along what was to be his natural path to end the lap of honour. He was leading. My boys were there. Just wanting him to walk towards them and for them to applaud and appreciate him. Right at the very last moment, Leo made a wild detour and, consciously avoiding the crowd of Benin players that had formed, walked toward the centre of the pitch. That was a new low for a man revered by many and who, in many young African minds, could do no wrong." https://t.co/YkEkK5IOi4