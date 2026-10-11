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Liverpool vs Man City: Doku stars as Maresca's men ignore outside noise to silence Anfield

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:30 - 11 October 2026
Jeremy Doku played an inspired super-sub role to help Manchester City defeat 10-man Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield.
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The noise ahead of kickoff was how Manchester City would respond to the noise surrounding their guilty verdict for breaching Premier League rules.

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However, as soon as the whistle went, all the focus remained on the pitch.

The game remained goalless until the 61st minute, when Ryan Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Doku, who had only just entered the action. The Belgian’s introduction immediately shifted the momentum.

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Three minutes later, Doku drove at the Liverpool defence, his shot blocked by Alexis Mac Allister.

The rebound fell kindly to Erling Haaland, who smashed home from close range to give City the lead.

Doku was not finished. In the 67th minute the winger cut inside from the left and curled a stunning right-footed strike into the top corner to make it 2-0.

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City’s third arrived in the 77th minute when Rayan Cherki finished a flowing move, converting Josko Gvardiol’s headed assist after another piece of intricate build-up involving Doku.

Liverpool, already without several key players and reduced to 10 men, had no answer to City’s intensity after the red card.

The result extended Manchester City’s perfect start under Enzo Maresca to six Premier League wins and left Liverpool still searching for their first home league victory of the season.

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