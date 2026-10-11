He falls too much — What Arsenal record holder said about Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka's recent poor form has attracted criticism from Arsenal's record holder.

Arsenal's record appearance holder David O'Leary has launched a scathing assessment of Bukayo Saka, claiming the winger is failing to justify his lucrative new contract and has developed a frustrating habit of diving under pressure.

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What O’Leary said

​While Mikel Arteta's side secured all three points thanks to goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimarães, Saka endured a quiet afternoon, failing to register a goal or an assist against the newly-promoted side.

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The blank extended a concerning run of form for the England international, prompting O'Leary to question the winger's recent output since he signed a £300,000-per-week contract extension in February 2026.

​"He's not the player that he was, without a doubt," O'Leary stated bluntly on talkSPORT. "He's still a top player, but is he the player that got this fantastic new contract at Arsenal to make him one of the top-paid players in the country? I don't think so at the moment."

​The former defender contrasted Saka's struggles with the imperious form of his teammates, pointing to Declan Rice's dominant midfield performance against Leeds.

​"I don't know what's happened. But when I look at the team and how it's progressing, whose playing well and how great Declan Rice was yesterday, I think Saka has to step up again," O'Leary added.

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Saka goes down too easily — O’Leary

​Beyond his statistical output, O'Leary was highly critical of a perceived change in Saka's playing style.

​The club legend, who amassed 722 appearances and won two First Division titles (1988/89, 1990/91) during his 18-year tenure at Highbury, accused the 25-year-old of actively looking for fouls rather than taking on defenders with the directness that defined his breakthrough years.

​"I honestly don't think he is [in top form]," O'Leary explained. "I really like the guy. But I do think one thing, seeing him grow up and get into the team before everyone knew how good he was, I think he goes down too much now."

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​"I think he's looking for that touch to go down and the player I saw before that was much more positive, he was not going to let the full-back put him on the deck, or anybody else," he concluded.