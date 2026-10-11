Did Lookman deserve red card against Alaves? Manager slams VAR decision

Ademola Lookman avoided a red card in Atletico Madrid's 2-1 victory over Alaves, sparking controversy as Quique Sanchez Flores questioned VAR consistency

Ademola Lookman escaped a potential red card during Atlético Madrid’s La Liga clash with Deportivo Alavés, sparking questions over the consistency of the officiating after a separate dismissal in the same match.

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Alavés manager Quique Sánchez Flores questioned the difference in how the incidents were judged as Atlético secured a 2-1 victory at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday.

Lookman avoids dismissal after controversial challenge

Lookman was booked in the 45th minute for a challenge on Ángel Pérez, with referee Alejandro Quintero González deciding that the Nigerian’s tackle warranted a yellow card rather than a sending-off.

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The decision became a talking point after another ankle challenge involving Pérez and Atlético forward Julián Álvarez resulted in a red card following a VAR review.

The contrasting outcomes raised questions about whether the two incidents had been assessed consistently, particularly given that both involved challenges on an opponent’s ankle.

Lookman’s disciplinary record added another layer to the debate. The former African Footballer of the Year has played 413 professional matches, including 368 appearances for European clubs and 45 for Nigeria, without receiving a red card.

While that record does not determine whether a particular challenge merits dismissal, it underlines how the incident would have represented a significant departure from his career history had he been sent off.

Alavés boss questions VAR’s different criteria

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Sánchez Flores expressed frustration over the apparent inconsistency after his side’s defeat, although he admitted that he had not personally seen the incident that led to the dismissal.

In comments relayed by Marca, the Alavés manager said: “I didn’t see it. It’s one of those plays the player doesn’t intend to make.

“I’ve been told there was a similar incident involving Lookman in the first half where the VAR’s criteria were different. If that’s the case, it hurts.”

The manager’s comments centred on the possibility that similar challenges had been judged differently, rather than a definitive assessment of Lookman’s tackle.

On the pitch, Atlético ultimately claimed all three points through Cristian Romero’s 87th-minute winner. Lucas Boyé had cancelled out Alejandro Grimaldo’s 33rd-minute opener before Romero settled the contest late on.

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