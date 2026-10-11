‘We played the most beautiful football’ – Super Eagles legend reflects on playing with Ronaldinho, Arteta

Jay-Jay Okocha reflects on his PSG career alongside stars Ronaldinho and Mikel Arteta while backing Kylian Mbappe for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has fondly reflected on his time at Paris Saint-Germain, recalling his spell alongside football greats.

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The former Nigeria international admitted that failing to win a major trophy in Paris was disappointing but insisted that his team produced some of the most attractive football in the French league.

Okocha opens up on PSG spell with Ronaldinho, Arteta

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Despite the quality within the squad, Okocha acknowledged that his time in the French capital did not deliver the silverware he would have wanted. However, the Nigerian playmaker believes the team's style of football made the experience memorable.

“Yes, but we played the most beautiful football in the French league. I had a blast with fantastic teammates like Ronaldinho, Gabi Heinze, Mikel Arteta, and Nicolas Anelka. PSG is a club I hold dear. The city is wonderful, and I loved living there,” he said.

His comments reflect the affection he retains for the club, where his technical ability and creativity made him a popular figure among supporters.

Super Eagles icon maintains strong PSG connection

Okocha's relationship with PSG remains strong despite the absence of a major trophy during his four-year spell. His memories of playing alongside some of the game's most recognisable names remain a defining part of his time in France.

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The Nigerian legend recently spoke to French publication Le Journal du Dimanche about football's biggest individual and team honours, backing Kylian Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Okocha acknowledged that the race for the award was highly competitive, with Harry Kane, Mbappe, Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and several PSG players among the contenders.