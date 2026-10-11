[WATCH] Ayra Starr reacts to record-breaking NFL half-time performance

Ayra Starr reacts to making history as the first African artist to headline an NFL halftime show during the London clash between the Eagles and Jaguars.

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has expressed her excitement after making history as the first African artist to headline the NFL’s international half-time show during the Philadelphia Eagles’ clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

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The 24-year-old singer brought Afrobeats to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, delivering a performance she described as an unforgettable experience.

Ayra Starr reacts after making NFL history

Speaking after the show, Starr struggled to contain her excitement as she reflected on the experience of performing on such a major international stage.

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“It was crazy! It was amazing! I feel like that was another person on stage. It was amazing, I’m so grateful. Ate that, yummy!” she said.

The Nigerian singer opened her set with ‘Heaven Baby’, her collaboration with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, before treating the audience to other songs, including ‘Rush’ and ‘Hot Body’.

Ayra Starr on what it means to make history as the first African to headline an NFL halftime show 🏈✨ https://t.co/h2TwnIwDJr — Unorthodox Reviews (@OfficialBlog_UR) October 11, 2026

‘Heaven Baby’ features on Starrgirl, her album released on 14 August 2026. The performance also came just days after the release of the song’s official music video on 5 October, giving the track further exposure.

Starr was announced as the headline performer in August, with her appearance forming part of the NFL’s record seven half-time performances planned across its 2026 international games. Her selection marked another milestone for Afrobeats, bringing Nigerian music to an American football audience at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Nigerian star says history-making performance sends a message

Ahead of the show, Starr told BBC Newsbeat that the significance of her appearance extended beyond the performance itself. Describing the opportunity to make history, she said it was important for artists to use platforms of this magnitude to represent their cultures and the people who support their music.

“At the end of the day, as artists, we speak for the culture and we speak for the people that listen to us,” she said. “And we have to represent any way that seems fit, that they need.”

Starr’s NFL appearance adds to a growing list of achievements in her career. She became the first African woman to win Best International Act at the MOBO Awards and the first Nigerian woman to surpass one billion YouTube video views.

Her history-making performance also comes amid growing recognition of global music at major sporting events, following Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny’s celebration of Latin American culture during the Super Bowl half-time show earlier in 2026.

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