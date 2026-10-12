'I am the best in history' — Ronaldo explains why he's better than Messi, Pele and Maradona

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo restakes his claim as the best footballer of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself the greatest footballer of all time, insisting his goalscoring record supports his claim in a resurfaced interview with CNN Portugal amid the fallout from his dispute with national team coach Jorge Jesus.

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The interview, republished on Monday, October 12, came two days after the Portuguese Football Federation provisionally suspended the 41-year-old and opened disciplinary proceedings following his departure from the national team camp.

What Ronaldo said

“I am the best in history, period. The numbers speak for themselves. I don't know anyone better than me,” Ronaldo said, arguing that his superior goal count to other greats like Lionel Messi, Pelé, and Maradona places his one top.

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The Al-Nassr forward also complained that attention had shifted from his current performances to whether he would reach 1,000 career goals.

“People are not valuing the form I am in, my goals,” he said, arguing that his standing should not depend on reaching another milestone.

Ronaldo has scored 980 goals in 1,337 professional appearances, leaving him 20 short of 1,000. He insisted the target remains an ambition rather than an obsession.

“If I scored 920 goals, 925, 930 … the best in history is me, full stop,” he said. “If I get there (to 1,000 goals), it is amazing, an objective, but I don’t think long-term.”

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Ronaldo's Portugal fallout

The interview was republished after Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen on September 30, following his benching throughout the 2-1 Nations League win over Norway, despite warming up.

Ronaldo later accused Jesus of breaking an agreement to explain his omission publicly. The coach denied making such an agreement, while Ronaldo apologised to supporters and teammates for leaving the camp and acknowledged that the federation could punish him.