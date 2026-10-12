Ronaldo insists he has no problem with people choosing Messi over him

Ronaldo insists he has no problem with people choosing Messi over him

'I respect that'- Ronaldo tells fans who choose Messi over him

Ronaldo respects the opinion of fans who choose Messi over him, but says people have been lying about his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he has no problem with fans who prefer Lionel Messi but insists he is a more complete player than the Inter Miami player.

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Ronaldo - I'm more complete than Messi

Ronaldo and Messi were the dominant players of their generation, with the two going up against each other during their time in LaLiga.

While Messi is seen by many as the greatest player of all time, especially after winning the World Cup, Ronaldo believes he is the more complete player.

Speaking in an interview with CNN Portugal, Ronaldo insists that anyone who says he is not the most complete player in football history is lying.

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“If someone prefers Messi, Pelé, or Maradona, that's a matter of personal taste. I respect that. But to say Cristiano Ronaldo isn't a complete player is a lie. I am the most complete player,” Ronaldo told CNN Portugal via Di Marzio.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together in Spain | IMAGO

The former Real Madrid star also hit out at those who are obsessed with him hitting 1,000 goals, saying it will not change anything about his career.

Ronaldo is currently twenty goals away from reaching 1,000 but said he is not thinking about it, as he is already the Greatest Player of All Time.

"Things have to happen naturally. Whether I score 920 goals, 925, 930... I'm the greatest of all time. Period. When it comes to scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves. If I reach a thousand, it will be fantastic , but I'm not going to sit here and say I have to reach them,” Ronaldo added.

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Ronaldo vs Messi’s Career

While Ronaldo may say he is a more complete player and the greatest player of all time, Messi has had a more successful career.

The former Barcelona man has won 13 league titles, including six LaLiga titles during Ronaldo’s time in Spain.

In contrast, Ronaldo has just eight league titles, two of which were won in Spain during his battle with Messi.

The Portuguese international has more Champions League trophies than Messi, though, having won five compared to Messi’s five.

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On the international stage, Messi has won the greatest prize in football – the World Cup – while Ronaldo can only boast of one semi-final finish.