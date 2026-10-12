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Simeone addresses Ademola Lookman's form ahead of Man United clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:00 - 12 October 2026
Atletico Madrid's manager Diego Simeone commented on Ademola Lookman's abysmal form.
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Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone has defended Ademola Lookman amid the Nigerian forward’s difficult run of form, insisting the winger must continue taking risks despite falling short of the level expected of him.

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Simeone addressed Lookman’s form on Monday, October 12, ahead of Atlético’s Champions League meeting with Manchester United, a day after the 2024 African Footballer of the Year was substituted at half-time against Alavés.

What Simeone said

“Lookman isn’t at the level he wants or we want, but he works hard every day,” Simeone said, acknowledging the winger’s struggles while backing his ability to recover.

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“He’s a dribbler, and he needs to lose the ball sometimes.”

The Atlético coach stressed that players inevitably experience dips in performance and contrasted Lookman’s situation with that of teammate Álex Baena, whom he praised for regaining confidence after an injury-disrupted first season.

Lookman's numbers tells the story 

Lookman has only managed to score once and registered no assists in eight LALIGA appearances this season. He also failed to score or assist in his 32-minute appearance in Atlético’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

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His latest setback came in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Alavés. After starting, Lookman was withdrawn at half-time with the score level at 1-1 and was replaced by Julián Álvarez. 

He had also received a yellow card shortly before the break. Atlético eventually won through Cristian Romero’s 87th-minute goal.

Super Eagles form compound worries 

Lookman’s club difficulties followed a frustrating September international break with Nigeria. He played 69 minutes in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win over Madagascar on September 25 before featuring for 68 minutes in their 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau four days later. He recorded no goals or assists across the two matches.

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With Manchester United visiting the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, Lookman has an immediate opportunity to respond.

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