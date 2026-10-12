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'I don't know Yamal' — What Osimhen teammate said that sparked controversy

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:15 - 12 October 2026
Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona || Imago
Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona || Imago
Galatsaray midfielder sparked reaction on social media following his comment on Lamine Yamal.
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Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina has attracted attention after an exchange about Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who appeared to dismiss the teenage star ahead of the clubs’ Champions League meeting.

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What Lemina said 

Asked to choose between Galatasaray teammate Leroy Sané and Yamal, Lemina reportedly replied: “Who is Yamal? I know Sané, I don’t know Yamal.”

The exchange came after Galatasaray's league victory against Kasimpasa on October 9, during which Mario Lemina scored the third goal in a 3-1 triumph.

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The remark has drawn interest because Yamal has become one of football’s most recognisable young players, while Lemina’s response has left fans debating whether he was joking or deliberately playing down his opponent.

Since breaking into Barcelona’s first team in 2023. He helped Spain win Euro 2024, scoring against France in the semi-final, and received the tournament’s Young Player award. And last summer, he won the World Cup with La Roja. 

Barcelona visit Galatasaray

The sides are scheduled to meet at Istanbul’s RAMS Park on Tuesday, October 13, in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

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