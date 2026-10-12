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Cristiano Ronaldo: Mr Champions League strikes again to reach 981 goals

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:37 - 12 October 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo reached 981 career goals in Al Nassr's 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite win over Neftchi as he reaffirmed his claim as football's GOAT
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Cristiano Ronaldo continued his extraordinary goalscoring exploits by finding the net in Al Nassr’s 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Neftchi, taking his career tally to 981 goals.

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The Portuguese superstar struck shortly after reaffirming his status as football’s greatest-ever player in a resurfaced interview, insisting that his achievements speak for themselves.

Ronaldo scores again as Al Nassr beat Neftchi

Ronaldo was on target as Al Nassr secured a 3-1 victory over Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite, adding another goal to his remarkable collection.

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored Al Nassr’s second goal after Angeko had opened the scoring, before Anvar Gofurov rounded off the scoring in a convincing victory for the Saudi Arabian side.

The strike came amid renewed attention on Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals, a milestone that has increasingly dominated discussions about the veteran forward’s future.

Having previously recorded 980 goals in 1,337 professional appearances, Ronaldo moved to 981 with his latest contribution, leaving him 19 short of the landmark.

His goal also arrived on a day when comments from a resurfaced CNN Portugal interview reignited the debate about his standing among football’s all-time greats.

Ronaldo doubles down on greatest-ever claim

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In the interview, republished on Monday, October 12, Ronaldo delivered an emphatic assessment of his place in football history, citing his goalscoring record as evidence of his superiority over legends such as Lionel Messi, Pelé and Diego Maradona.

“I am the best in history, period. The numbers speak for themselves. I don't know anyone better than me,” the Al Nassr forward declared.

The 41-year-old also expressed frustration that the conversation surrounding his career had become increasingly focused on whether he would reach 1,000 goals rather than appreciating his current performances.

“People are not valuing the form I am in, my goals. If I scored 920 goals, 925, 930 … the best in history is me, full stop,” he added. “If I get there (to 1,000 goals), it is amazing, an objective, but I don’t think long-term,” he said.

The interview resurfaced amid controversy surrounding his departure from Portugal’s national team camp following his omission from the starting line-up against Norway. The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently provisionally suspended him and opened disciplinary proceedings.

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Ronaldo later criticised coach Jorge Jesus over the handling of his omission, while Jesus denied that he had agreed to explain the decision publicly. Ronaldo apologised to supporters and teammates for leaving the camp.

Despite the controversy, Ronaldo’s latest goal provided another reminder of his enduring scoring record as he continues his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone.

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