Messi names Arsenal, Chelsea prodigies among 10 youngsters to rule football’s future

Lionel Messi names 10 top young football prospects shaping the future of the sport, including Arsenal's Max Dowman and Chelsea's Chloe Sarwie

Lionel Messi has identified 10 emerging football talents he believes could become global stars, including Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman and Chelsea prospect Chloe Sarwie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shared his selections in a video with Adidas as football prepares for a new era following his farewell to international football.

Arsenal and Chelsea youngsters catch Messi’s eye

Messi brought his international career to a close after captaining Argentina to a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin, scoring from the penalty spot to finish with 126 goals in 208 appearances. Having led his country to World Cup glory in 2022, the 39-year-old has now turned his attention to the next generation of players capable of shaping the sport.

Among his selections is Dowman, Arsenal’s highly rated 16-year-old attacking prospect who has already made an impression under Mikel Arteta. T

Advertisement

Advertisement

he Hale End academy graduate became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history after scoring in a 2-0 victory over Everton last season, further strengthening his reputation as one of English football’s brightest prospects.

Chelsea defender Sarwie also earned recognition from the Argentine icon. The 17-year-old has progressed through the club’s academy since joining at the age of 10 and made her senior debut in October 2025 against FC Twente. Her development at club and youth international level has marked her out as a potential future England regular.

Eight more prospects make Messi’s list

Mexican midfielder Gilberto Mora is another prominent name selected by Messi. The 17-year-old impressed during the World Cup on home soil, featuring in four matches for Mexico and attracting interest from European clubs, including Liverpool.

American youngster Zavier Gozo, who has broken into Crystal Palace’s senior team, also features alongside Argentina’s Tomas Aranda. The 19-year-old Boca Juniors midfielder earned his first senior international cap in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining selections include Turkish striker Can Uzan, Dutch midfielder Kees Smit, Como winger Jesus Rodriguez, German attacker Lotta Wrede and Brazilian midfielder Giovanna Waksman.

Uzan, 20, has started the season strongly for Eintracht Frankfurt, registering four goals and three assists in six matches. Smit has attracted attention for his passing and composure, while Rodriguez continues to develop in Serie A.