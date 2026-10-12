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Remember Barcelona and Real Madrid — What are Ademola Lookman's defenders saying?

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:56 - 12 October 2026
Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman has received staunch support from members of the Rojiblancos fanbase.
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Atlético Madrid supporters are rallying behind Ademola Lookman after a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign, with prominent fan account HashimiATM leading calls for patience with the Nigerian forward ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Manchester United.

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The appeal comes as Lookman struggles to reproduce the impact that made him an early favourite after arriving from Atalanta in February. 

He has scored once and provided no assists in seven LALIGA appearances this season, while his latest outing ended at half-time in Atlético’s 2-1 victory over Alavés on October 10.

Fans call for patience 

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HashimiATM’s message has urged Atlético supporters to remember what Lookman brought to the team during his first months in Madrid, rather than judge him solely on his current performances.

The post has prompted supportive responses from other Atlético fans, with replies and quote-posts offering encouragement to the 28-year-old and recalling the performances that helped him win over the Metropolitano crowd.

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The reaction offers a counterpoint to the scrutiny that came earlier in the season, with fans criticising his poor dribbling and lack of decisive contributions.

The moments Atlético fans remember 

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Lookman made an immediate impression on his Atlético debut on February 5, scoring and providing an assist in a 5-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final victory over Real Betis

He scored Atlético’s third goal before half-time and later supplied Antoine Griezmann for the fourth, helping the club reach the semi-finals. 

He continued to deliver in major matches. On February 12, he scored in Atlético’s 4-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg win over Barcelona, a result that gave Diego Simeone’s side a commanding advantage. 

Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal for Atletico Madrid.
Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal for Atletico Madrid.

Atlético eventually progressed 4-3 on aggregate despite losing the return leg 3-0. 

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Lookman also scored in Atlético’s 4-2 LALIGA victory over Espanyol on February 21. His most significant European contribution came in April, when he scored in a 2-1 Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat of Barcelona

Atlético advanced 3-2 on aggregate, reaching their first Champions League semi-final since 2017, with Lookman's goal proving the decisive strike. 

A difficult start to 2026/27

The current campaign has been less productive. Lookman’s only LALIGA goal came in Atlético’s 3-1 win away to Sevilla on August 29. 

He has not scored in the Champions League either, having played only 31 minutes as a substitute in Atlético’s 2-1  defeat at Liverpool on September 9.

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Against Alavés on October 10, Lookman started but was replaced at half-time after a subdued first-half display. Atlético still secured a 2-1 win, with Cristian Romero scoring late, but the Nigerian’s performance drew more scrutiny, with Diego Simeone having to defend him against the press. 

Manchester United offer fresh opportunity 

Lookman could have a chance to respond when Atlético host Manchester United in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday, October 13. 

The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm WAT.

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Atlético enter the match after losing 2-1 away to Liverpool in their opening league-phase fixture, while United began with a 4-0 win over Sabah. 

A strong performance against the English side would give Lookman an opportunity to shift attention from his recent struggles back to the qualities that made him such an exciting addition.

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