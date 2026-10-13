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He is perfect for that — Osimhen tipped to destroy Barcelona’s high line

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:06 - 13 October 2026
Ex-EPL star explains Osimhen's failed move to Arsenal
Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael García has warned Barcelona that Victor Osimhen is the “perfect” striker to exploit their high defensive line in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Rams Park.
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Osimhen returned from injury as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Kasımpaşa at the weekend and is now fully fit to face the Spanish giants.

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García left no doubt about the Super Eagles forward’s availability and the threat he poses.

“I’m not going to tell you clichés or lies: he’s ready to play, and he’s a completely differential player for us. Obviously, he’s there to play,” García told Diario Sport via Blaugranes.

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He went further, highlighting how Barcelona’s aggressive style under Hansi Flick plays directly into Osimhen’s strengths.

“The top players do well in every game, but perhaps, because of Barcelona’s way of defending, so aggressive and with the defensive line in the middle of the field.

"Osimhen is the striker who, due to his characteristics, is perfect against that type of defence.

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“Beyond the fact that he is an extraordinary striker, we hope that he can do a lot of damage to Barcelona with the way he plays.”

García compared facing Barça to a visit to the dentist, painful but unavoidable, while stressing Galatasaray’s belief that they can cause problems.

Osimhen’s pace, power and ability to attack space behind a high line make him Galatasaray’s clearest weapon as they look to upset one of Europe’s most in-form sides.

Barcelona warmed up for the match with a 3-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, while Galatasaray beat Kasımpaşa 3-1 to stay top of the Turkish Super Lig.

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