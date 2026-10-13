Ex-Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel blasts Cristiano Ronaldo

Mikel Obi has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo after he walked out on Portugal

Mikel Obi has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo after he walked out on Portugal

John Obi Mikel says Cristiano Ronaldo has tainted his legacy, even though he still deserves to be celebrated.

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has hit out at Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo for walking out on the Portuguese national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel hits out at Ronaldo's behaviour

Ronaldo found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons after leaving the Portuguese camp acrimoniously during the last international break.

The 41-year-old cut his time short following a disagreement with Portugal’s new coach, Jorge Jesus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo had accused the former Benfica coach of lying and not respecting him after he was dropped for Portugal’s UEFA Nations League Clash against Norway last month.

Although he has since apologised after explaining his reasons for leaving, Mikel believes Ronaldo has tainted his legacy with the Portuguese national team following his decision to walk out on his teammate.

Speaking on his ObiOne Podcast, the former Chelsea midfielder said Ronaldo should have never left the team’s camp, as it sets a bad example.

“The last thing you will do is to walk out of your national team or your football club as a captain, as someone everybody looks up to. It just takes away everything you stand for. I don't care what deal he had with the manager or not,” Mikel said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

😔 ‘HE’S LET HIMSELF DOWN’ @mikel_john_obi says it was a privilege to share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo. BUT… he won’t defend the indefensible when it comes to his role as captain. 📺 https://t.co/4YMvJUDCYD https://t.co/iwPhBgjZlU — The Obi One Podcast (@obionepodcast) October 13, 2026

Ronaldo deserves to be celebrated- Mikel

Mikel also defended Jesus from criticism after Ronaldo said he had an agreement with the coach over his playing time. The ex-Super Eagles captain said Ronaldo should know a manager’s job is to win football games and can go back on his agreement.

A manager is there to win football matches. And they won football matches without you. What he's done now, I think he's just tainted his legacy a little bit because now he's come out; he's apologized, the Portuguese FA is saying they might look at maybe suspension,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, however, Mikel insists Ronaldo should be celebrated, saying the Al-Nassr forward has given so much to football.

Mikel said Cristiano Ronaldo should still be celebrated|| IMAGO