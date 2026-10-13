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Arsenal vs Lille: Mbappe absence felt as Saka, Eze shine in Gunners' win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:01 - 13 October 2026
Arsenal overcame a shaky first half to secure a comfortable 3-0 win against a Lille side missing suspended Ethan Mbappe
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Arsenal survived a shaky first half to earn a comfortable 3-0 win over Lille, who were missing the suspended Ethan Mbappe.

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Bukayo Saka came back into form with a goal from the bench, while Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber also got on the score sheet for the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Lille: How it happened

Arsenal secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Lille at the Emirates Stadium, extending their remarkable run to 14 consecutive wins in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, despite creating promising opportunities. Bruno Guimaraes fired wide from close range, while Lille briefly thought they had taken the lead through Ayase Ueda. However, the goal was ruled out for offside against Hakon Haraldsson in the build-up.

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Lille remained organised defensively, and Arsenal continued to search for a breakthrough. Guimaraes threatened again shortly before half-time, but goalkeeper Berke Ozer produced an excellent save to keep the visitors level.

The Gunners finally broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when Jurrien Timber controlled Noni Madueke’s pass and delicately chipped Ozer to put the hosts ahead.

Arsenal doubled their advantage three minutes later as Eberechi Eze finished Bukayo Saka’s cross with a first-time effort. Saka then got on the scoresheet himself in the 71st minute, calmly converting Kai Havertz’s delivery to complete a dominant spell.

Guimaraes was denied another opportunity by Ozer as Arsenal settled for three goals.

The victory extended Arsenal’s impressive European record to just two defeats in their previous 32 group or league-phase matches. Meanwhile, Lille’s struggles against English opposition continued, with the French side suffering their ninth consecutive away defeat in European competition in England and remaining pointless after two matches.

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