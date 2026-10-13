How Barcelona caged red-hot Osimhen

Barcelona used a clever offside trap to silence Victor Osimhen in a 4-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray as Lamine Yamal starred with two assists

Victor Osimhen arrived at Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray carrying the threat of a striker capable of unsettling any defence, but the Nigerian endured a frustrating evening as the visitors claimed a 4-1 victory in Istanbul.

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While Lamine Yamal stole the headlines with two assists, Barcelona’s defensive discipline ensured Osimhen had little room to impose himself, turning a highly anticipated individual battle into a one-sided contest.

Barcelona’s offside trap leaves Osimhen frustrated

The pre-match narrative centred on Yamal versus Osimhen, with the Barcelona teenager expected to provide the attacking spark and the Galatasaray forward tasked with troubling the visitors’ defence. Instead, Barcelona’s young defenders repeatedly caught the Nigerian offside, disrupting his movement and preventing him from finding a rhythm.

Osimhen was caught offside six times, a statistic that illustrated how effectively Barcelona managed the space behind their defensive line. Rather than allowing the striker to exploit his pace and physicality, the visitors maintained their shape and forced him into repeated positional errors.

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One user on X captured the tactical battle, writing: “The kids in Barcelona's defense are so clever that they just used offside traps to catch Osimhen offside 6-7 times and completely neutralised him. Brains beat brawn in this matchup.”

The Nigerian did come close to contributing a goal when his header was turned in by Baris Alper Yilmaz, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. It was a brief glimpse of the threat Barcelona had spent much of the evening containing.

Osimhen’s numbers tell the story

Beyond the offside calls, Osimhen struggled to influence the match in open play. He managed only one shot on target, which was blocked, leaving Barcelona’s goalkeeper with little serious work to do against the Galatasaray forward.

His contribution in possession was equally limited. Osimhen completed just two of his three attempted passes and won only three of nine duels, figures that reflected his difficulty in connecting with teammates or establishing himself physically against Barcelona’s defenders.

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The contrast with Yamal was stark. The Barcelona winger supplied Fermín López for the second goal before setting up Anthony Gordon three minutes later, then played a part in the move that produced Karim Adeyemi’s finish.