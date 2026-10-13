Lamine Yamal’s latest achievement dwarfs even Messi and Ronaldo

Lamine Yamal set a new benchmark in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Galatasaray, reaching 25 UCL goal contributions before 20, dwarfing Messi and Ronaldo

Lamine Yamal delivered another outstanding performance as Barcelona thrashed Galatasaray 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League, adding two assists to his growing collection of European records.

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The teenager’s latest milestone has placed him ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a statistical comparison that underlines just how extraordinary his start to life at the highest level has been.

Yamal inspires Barcelona comeback in Istanbul

Barcelona arrived in Istanbul facing a potentially difficult test against Galatasaray, with the atmosphere inside the stadium and Victor Osimhen’s return attracting much of the pre-match attention. The hosts struck first in the 28th minute when Rafael Leão drove down the left before cutting the ball back for Aleksey Batrakov, whose effort deflected past Joan García.

Barcelona struggled to turn their possession into clear-cut chances until João Cancelo restored parity in the 43rd minute, finishing after Dani Olmo’s involvement created the opening. The second half, however, became The Lamine Yamal Show. Five minutes after the restart, the teenager delivered a precise cross for Fermín López to head Barcelona into the lead.

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Three minutes later, Yamal produced another moment of magic, keeping the ball alive near the byline before squaring for Anthony Gordon to score from a tight angle.

He was involved again in the 65th minute, driving a pass that led to substitute Karim Adeyemi’s clinical finish and completed Barcelona’s four-goal haul.

Yamal leaves Messi and Ronaldo behind in Champions League numbers

The most striking detail from Yamal’s performance is the gap between his European output and the records of two of football’s greatest players at the same stage of their careers.

Before turning 20, Yamal has registered 12 goals and 13 assists in the Champions League, giving him 25 goal contributions in the competition.

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Messi, who would go on to become Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer and win four Champions League titles, had recorded two goals and one assist before reaching the same age. Ronaldo’s figures were even more modest at that stage, with the Portuguese forward registering no goals and one assist in the competition before turning 20.

Champions League goal contributions before turning 20 years old: Lionel Messi: 2 goals, 1 assists Cristiano Ronaldo: 0 goals, 1 assist Lamine Yamal: 12 goals, 13 assists https://t.co/ntFGJbMPMJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 13, 2026

Yamal’s 25 contributions therefore dwarf the early Champions League numbers of both superstars, although the comparison reflects their respective output before the age of 20 rather than their eventual careers.