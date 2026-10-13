This isn’t a Champions League quality club — Lisandro Martinez slams Man United after Lookman dagger

Lisandro Martinez delivered a scathing critique of Manchester United after a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, questioning the club's transfers

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has delivered a scathing assessment of his club following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid, admitting that the team’s performance fell below the required standard.

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The Argentine also questioned the club’s summer investment and defended Michael Carrick, as Ademola Lookman came off the bench to help the Spanish side secure a convincing victory.

Martinez questions Man United’s Champions League credentials

United endured a difficult night against Atlético at the Wanda Metropolitano, conceding an early goal before Lookman delivered the decisive blow in the second half. Reflecting on the defeat, Martinez did not hide his frustration with the team’s display, suggesting that the result reflected deeper problems within the club.

“The performance was poor, really poor. I have to control myself. It mirrors our club currently. This isn’t a Champions League quality club,” the defender said.

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Lisandro Martínez did NOT hold back after United's loss to Atletico 😬👀 https://t.co/OGo25Pzd30 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) October 13, 2026

Martinez also questioned whether United’s technical leadership had done enough to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window. Asked about the investment made in the team, he replied: “Yes. I expected more from our technical director.”

The Argentine’s comments highlighted his belief that responsibility for United’s struggles extends beyond the manager and players, with the club’s recruitment and wider decision-making also coming under scrutiny.

Martinez defends Carrick as Lookman punishes United

Martinez also pushed back against the tendency to blame managers whenever United struggle, insisting that other areas of the club must be examined.

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“You keep changing managers, but what about other areas? It’s easy to say coach, players, but we also have to look at others,” he said.

When asked whether Carrick had received sufficient backing, Martinez defended the manager’s efforts while reiterating his disappointment with the club’s transfer business.

“I don’t think so. He did his best. I expected MORE investments in the summer,” he told Amazon.

On the pitch, Atlético made a flying start through Pablo Barrios, who scored in the opening minute of the Matchday Two encounter. Diego Simeone’s side continued to threaten, with Johnny Cardoso briefly finding the net before his effort was ruled out for handball in the build-up.

United’s problems deepened when Lenny Yoro was sent off for a last-man foul on Jonathan David, leaving the visitors vulnerable as Atlético searched for another goal. Lookman eventually capitalised on the gaps in United’s defence, coming off the bench to score his first Champions League goal of the season and seal a 2-0 victory.

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