WWE legend John Cena reacts to Drake mention

WWE legend John Cena reacts to being name-dropped in Drake's song 'Quebec', expressing gratitude and reflecting on his own hip-hop career and love for Canada

WWE legend John Cena has expressed his gratitude after Canadian rapper Drake name-dropped him on his recently released song, ‘Quebec’.

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The former world champion, who previously explored a career in hip-hop, praised Drake’s artistry and reflected on the effort required to create music that resonates with audiences.

Cena reacts to Drake’s ‘Quebec’ shoutout

Speaking during an interview on Canada’s The Morning Show, Cena was asked about his reaction to being referenced by one of the biggest names in contemporary hip-hop. Drake mentioned the WWE icon on ‘Quebec’, a track featured in his Fear of Missing Out short film and the deluxe reissue of Habibti.

“Does your baby daddy got the keys to ya in here? / If he does, I probably gotta leave you here / Chrome belt, look like John Cena in here,” Drake rapped on the track.

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Cena welcomed the recognition, acknowledging the skill and dedication required to build a successful career in music.

“I gave my shot at the hip-hop game, and I’m grateful for the time I spent in it, and I also know the practice that it takes to understand language to put forth thought-provoking lyrics,” he said.

The 49-year-old previously ventured into rap with his 2005 album You Can’t See Me, released during his rise to prominence in WWE. Reflecting on Drake’s career, Cena recognised the work involved in producing music that connects with listeners and praised the Canadian rapper for acknowledging him in his lyrics.

WWE icon expresses love for Canada

Cena went on to explain how much the shoutout meant to him, particularly given Drake’s standing in the music industry and his own personal connection to Canada.

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“Gosh, that takes so much work,” he said. “He’s a performer that’s been in the space for such a long time. To have somebody like that use me as a piece of language in their profession, it’s like, you never know who you’re gonna reach. And I’m super grateful for Drake.”

The WWE legend also used the opportunity to express his affection for Canada, where he has spent considerable time and where his family has connections.

“I have had so many good times in Canada, and I go there often, because that’s where my family is. And man, I gotta say, I love Canada,” he added.

Cena’s reaction highlights the crossover between professional wrestling and hip-hop, two entertainment worlds that have frequently intersected throughout his career.