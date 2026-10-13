European club celebrates Super Eagles star for reaching major milestone

Nigerian forward Moses Simone was celebrated by his club for achievements with Super Eagles.

French Ligue 1 side Paris FC have honoured Nigerian international winger Moses Simon with a commemorative plaque to celebrate his historic 100th cap for the Super Eagles.

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​The 31-year-old forward achieved the milestone during the recent international break.

​He reached the century mark on Friday, September 25, 2026, featuring in Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Madagascar in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

​Upon returning to his club in the French capital, Paris FC management presented Simon with the symbolic plaque, formally recognising his exceptional longevity on the international stage.

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​An exclusive international club

​Simon's achievement places him in an incredibly elite bracket of Nigerian football history. He is only the fifth player to reach 100 senior caps for the Super Eagles.

​The winger joins a highly exclusive centurion club that features former captains Ahmed Musa and Joseph Yobo, legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, and current Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi.

​Simon's journey to 100 caps spans over 11 years, having made his senior international debut in March 2015.

​During that decade-plus tenure, he has been a consistent driving force for the national team, playing a pivotal role in Nigeria's run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

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​Establishing roots in Paris

​The celebratory gesture from Paris FC highlights his growing stature at the club. Simon transferred to the Parisian outfit in July 2025, bringing vital top-flight experience to their attacking line.