European club celebrates Super Eagles star for reaching major milestone
French Ligue 1 side Paris FC have honoured Nigerian international winger Moses Simon with a commemorative plaque to celebrate his historic 100th cap for the Super Eagles.
The 31-year-old forward achieved the milestone during the recent international break.
He reached the century mark on Friday, September 25, 2026, featuring in Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Madagascar in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.
Upon returning to his club in the French capital, Paris FC management presented Simon with the symbolic plaque, formally recognising his exceptional longevity on the international stage.
An exclusive international club
Simon's achievement places him in an incredibly elite bracket of Nigerian football history. He is only the fifth player to reach 100 senior caps for the Super Eagles.
The winger joins a highly exclusive centurion club that features former captains Ahmed Musa and Joseph Yobo, legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, and current Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi.
Simon's journey to 100 caps spans over 11 years, having made his senior international debut in March 2015.
During that decade-plus tenure, he has been a consistent driving force for the national team, playing a pivotal role in Nigeria's run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Establishing roots in Paris
The celebratory gesture from Paris FC highlights his growing stature at the club. Simon transferred to the Parisian outfit in July 2025, bringing vital top-flight experience to their attacking line.
He arrived following a highly successful six-season tenure at FC Nantes, where he established himself as one of Ligue 1's most reliable wide players and helped the club secure the 2021/22 Coupe de France.