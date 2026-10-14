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It was easy – Lookman delighted after heaping more misery on Man Utd

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:40 - 14 October 2026
Ademola Lookman has opened up on Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United.
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Diego Simeone’s side struck after just 47 seconds, with Pablo Barrios finishing Alex Baena’s cross.

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United, led by Michael Carrick, struggled to respond, and their task became impossible when Leny Yoro was sent off in the 74th minute following a VAR review for denying Jonathan David a goal-scoring opportunity.

Lookman, introduced for Julián Álvarez in the 71st minute, tapped home the rebound eight minutes later after goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved David’s shot.

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“We know how big of a win that is for us,” Lookman told CBS Sports Golazo.

“The guys put on a big performance before I came on, so it was easy to come into the team and play.”

The result extended Atlético’s winning run to five matches across all competitions, following league successes against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Real Madrid and Alavés.

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It also delivered their first points of the Champions League campaign after an opening defeat to Liverpool.

For United the defeat prolonged a torrid start to the season. Carrick’s side have made their worst Premier League opening in 40 years, collecting just six points from six games, and this result stretched their winless run to five matches. 

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