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I belong to Saudi Arabia – Ronaldo

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 09:59 - 14 October 2026
Ronaldo (L) says he is loyal to Saudi Arabia now. - Photo: IMAGO
Ronaldo is Portuguese by blood and birth, but says he is now a member of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
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Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged his allegiance to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following Al-Nassr’s clash against Neftchi Fergana. 

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Ronaldo swears allegiance to Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo was in action for the global club in their AFC Champions League clash against the Uzbekistani side, with the Portuguese star scoring his 981st goal of his career in a 3-1 win. 

After the clash, Ronaldo celebrated with the home fans and declared his loyalty to Saudi Arabia. 

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In a video posted on Al-Nassr’s X page, formerly known as Twitter, Ronaldo was seen pumping up the home crowd while spotting a Saudi Arabia scarf that was given to him. 

Ronaldo then made a statement which read, "I am Portuguese, but I belong to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," in the video’s caption. 

Ronaldo’s comments came in the wake of the terrorist attacks that hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed at least 12 to 13 people and injured over 300 others.

Ronaldo's feud with Portugal lingers

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The former Real Madrid star is now showing support for a country he has called home since 2023, saying he is one of them, even though he is Portuguese by blood. 

However, despite the intention, Ronaldo’s recent statement is unlikely to go down well with some section of Portuguese fans, who are unhappy with the Al-Nassr striker’s behaviour during the last international break. 

Ronaldo is unhappy with Jesus

Ronaldo incurred the wrath of a few Portuguese fans after leaving the Portugal national team camp last month acrimoniously following a disagreement with Jorge Jesus. 

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Although he has since apologised to the Portuguese fans after explaining his reasons for leaving, the Portugal captain is still receiving criticism for his action, with some saying he has tainted his legacy with the national team. 

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