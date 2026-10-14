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Report: Victor Osimhen’s pregnant girlfriend involved in a motor accident

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 17:53 - 14 October 2026
Victor Osimhen's partner Stefanie Ladewig (L) was reportedly involved a motor accident | IMAGO
The accident reportedly involved three vehicles, with Osimhen’s girlfriend driving one of those cars.
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Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, was reportedly involved in a motor accident in Turkey on Wednesday morning. 

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Osimhen's girlfriend unhurt after accident

According to Demirören Haber Ajansı, Osimhen’s girlfriend was on her way to the hospital when the accident happened in Eyüpsultan.

Although there was no indication that she was at fault, Ladewig was reportedly driving an SUV on her way to the hospital before hitting two other vehicles in the accident.

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However, the 26-year-old, who is eight months pregnant with her second child, was unhurt, along with the other people involved, according to the report. 

The news will come as a relief to Osimhen, who was in action on Tuesday night when Galatasaray took on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. 

Osimhen's relationship Timeline

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Osimhen and Ladewig have known each other since they met in 2019, when the Super Eagles star was at Wolfsburg and she was a cheerleader.

The two started dating shortly afterwards and have never looked back, even though they are not officially married. 

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasary's 25th Super Lig title with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig and his daughter Hailey True

They also have a daughter, Hailey, who was born in October 2022, when Osimhen was still playing for Serie A giants Napoli. 

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 Although she tries to keep her relationship with Osimhen private, Ladewig and Hailey have been spotted many times supporting the Super Eagles star whenever Galatasaray plays. 

The German-Cameroonian model also recently celebrated Hailey, who turned four, with a story post on her Instagram page. 

Hailey herself also turned 26 last month, although she appeared to have had a low-key celebration this year. 

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