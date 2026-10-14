Why didn’t you pass? Osimhen slammed for missing chance against Barcelona after SIX offside calls
Osimhen was making his first start since missing a month with injury and failed to impact proceedings positively as Galatasaray were well beaten by Barcelona at home.
In the 75th minute, with the score already 4-1 to the visitors, Galatasaray broke forward into a promising 2-on-0 situation.
Osimhen found himself through on goal with Leroy Sané available in support. Instead of squaring the ball, the Nigerian striker attempted to beat Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García himself and failed.
Speaking on NOW Spor, Karakullukçu said:
“In the 75th minute, we had a 2-on-0 chance with Osimhen. Osimhen tried to beat the goalkeeper.
"If he had just passed it to Sané, at least we could have watched the final part of the match differently. The replay of the position wasn’t shown at all, either.”
The moment came late, after Barcelona had already overturned Galatasaray’s early lead through goals from João Cancelo, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.
Osimhen endured a frustrating evening overall. He was caught offside six times, recorded limited touches, and saw a first-half header contribution ruled out by VAR.
The criticism adds to a difficult night for the Super Eagles striker as Galatasaray remain without a point after two Champions League matches.