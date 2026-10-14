Advertisement

Why didn’t you pass? Osimhen slammed for missing chance against Barcelona after SIX offside calls

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:07 - 14 October 2026
Turkish pundit Uğur Karakullukçu has heavily criticised Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona at Rams Park.
Advertisement

Osimhen was making his first start since missing a month with injury and failed to impact proceedings positively as Galatasaray were well beaten by Barcelona at home.

Advertisement

In the 75th minute, with the score already 4-1 to the visitors, Galatasaray broke forward into a promising 2-on-0 situation.

Osimhen found himself through on goal with Leroy Sané available in support. Instead of squaring the ball, the Nigerian striker attempted to beat Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García himself and failed.

Advertisement

Speaking on NOW Spor, Karakullukçu said:

“In the 75th minute, we had a 2-on-0 chance with Osimhen. Osimhen tried to beat the goalkeeper.

"If he had just passed it to Sané, at least we could have watched the final part of the match differently. The replay of the position wasn’t shown at all, either.”

The moment came late, after Barcelona had already overturned Galatasaray’s early lead through goals from João Cancelo, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

Advertisement

Osimhen endured a frustrating evening overall. He was caught offside six times, recorded limited touches, and saw a first-half header contribution ruled out by VAR.

The criticism adds to a difficult night for the Super Eagles striker as Galatasaray remain without a point after two Champions League matches.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
OFFICIAL: Vinicius to miss El Clasico after receiving heavy ban
Football
14.10.2026
OFFICIAL: Vinicius to miss El Clasico after receiving heavy ban
LASK vs Liverpool: Barcola hattrick spurs Reds to UCL glory but defence raises question
Football
14.10.2026
LASK vs Liverpool: Barcola hattrick spurs Reds to UCL glory but defence raises question
Report: Victor Osimhen’s pregnant girlfriend involved in a motor accident
Football
14.10.2026
Report: Victor Osimhen’s pregnant girlfriend involved in a motor accident
Why didn’t you pass? Osimhen slammed for missing chance against Barcelona after SIX offside calls
Football
14.10.2026
Why didn’t you pass? Osimhen slammed for missing chance against Barcelona after SIX offside calls
Another Man United star makes explosive comment after Martinez's rant
Football
14.10.2026
Another Man United star makes explosive comment after Martinez's rant
I hope he wins – Osimhen’s teammate Leao makes Ballon d’Or wish
Football
14.10.2026
I hope he wins – Osimhen’s teammate Leao makes Ballon d’Or wish