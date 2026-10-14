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Another Man United star makes explosive comment after Martinez's rant

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:44 - 14 October 2026
A Manchester United forward took his frustration to social media after the defeat to Atletico Madrid.
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Amad Diallo has described Manchester United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid as a “f***ing disgrace”, adding to the growing public frustration at Old Trafford after Lisandro Martínez’s explosive criticism of the club’s leadership.

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The Ivorian winger shared the message in a Snapchat post on Wednesday, October 14, hours after United’s loss in Madrid. 

His reaction followed Martínez’s post-match attack on director of football Jason Wilcox over the club’s recruitment and ambition, raising further questions about the mood inside Michael Carrick’s dressing room. 

What Amad said 

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“I have no words” and “f***ing disgrace” were the words Amad used in the caption accompanying his Snapchat post, according to reports.

The 24-year-old did not publicly identify a specific target, so it remains unclear whether his frustration was directed at the team’s performance, the club’s wider situation or both.

Amad began Tuesday’s match on the bench and replaced Marcus Rashford in the 66th minute. He was unable to change the outcome as United’s evening deteriorated, with Leny Yoro sent off eight minutes later and Atlético scoring again shortly afterwards.

Dis-united in Madrid 

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Atlético took the lead inside the opening minute through Pablo Barrios, leaving United chasing the game almost immediately at the Wanda Metropolitano.

United remained within reach until Yoro was dismissed in the 74th minute after a VAR review of his challenge on Jonathan David. 

Ademola Lookman then scored in the 79th minute, finishing after goalkeeper Senne Lammens had saved David’s effort to seal Atlético’s 2-0 victory

The result left United with three points from their first two Champions League league-phase matches, following their 4-0 opening win over Sabah FK. It also extended their winless run in all competitions to five games. 

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Martinez's explosive comments 

Amad’s post came after Martínez questioned United’s leadership over the club’s summer recruitment

Speaking after the defeat, the Argentina international singled out Wilcox and said the team needed greater support from above to compete with Europe’s leading clubs.

“I expect more from our technical director,” Martínez said, while also accepting that the players had to improve their own performances. He argued that United had enjoyed a strong previous season and should have strengthened further to build on it. 

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United's poor start deepens

United’s problems extend beyond Europe. They have managed only one Premier League victory so far, a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on August 30, and had six points from their first six league matches. 

Their other early-season results included defeats to Hull City and Manchester City, alongside draws with Everton, Fulham and Tottenham. 

The 1-1 draw with Tottenham on October 10 was another missed opportunity: Bryan Mbeumo put United ahead in the 73rd minute, but Dominic Solanke equalised in stoppage time even after Spurs had been reduced to 10 men.

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United then lost to Atlético, making it five matches without a win across all competitions. 

Carrick now faces pressure to restore results and keep the squad focused as public frustration grows. United visit Leeds United on Sunday, October 18, before travelling to Como for their next Champions League fixture on October 21.

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