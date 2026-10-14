Advertisement

[WATCH] IShowSpeed's reaction as Eberechi Eze picks PSG over Arsenal

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:21 - 14 October 2026
Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze sparked a reaction during a recent stream with IShowSpeed.
Advertisement

Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze has sparked a viral moment after choosing Paris Saint-Germain over his own club on EA SPORTS FC 27 during a livestream with YouTuber IShowSpeed, joking that his loyalty to the Gunners has limits when it comes to football gaming.

Advertisement

Eze selected PSG for the opening match of their best-of-three contest on Wednesday, October 14, prompting a surprised Speed to ask why he had not picked Arsenal. 

The England international responded with a laugh: “I will ride or die for my team, but on FIFA? I’m not sure about that!” 

Why Eze picked PSG over Arsenal

Advertisement

The decision was not without gaming logic. PSG are among the strongest teams in FC 27, with an 85 overall rating, the same as Arsenal, but higher ratings in attack and defence.

PSG boast an 87 attack and 86 defence, compared with Arsenal’s 83 in both categories. Both clubs have an 85 midfield rating, making the French side the more highly rated option at either end of the pitch.

Eze’s choice paid off in the opening game: he raced into a 6-1 lead against Speed’s Real Madrid before the streamer quit in the 81st minute. 

Eze switches to Arsenal — then loses

Advertisement

Eze did eventually choose Arsenal for the second game, facing Speed’s Barcelona. He scored with both Viktor Gyökeres and Bukayo Saka, but Speed responded to win 5-2, with Eze quitting in the 82nd minute.

The defeat forced a deciding match, which turned into a dramatic contest. Speed opened a 4-1 lead, but Eze fought back to level at 4-4 with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Speed then snatched victory with the last kick of the game, scoring through former Tottenham striker Harry Kane. 

Eze’s frustration was clear after the defeat. “My head is gone!” he said, before asking what celebration Speed had chosen as his forfeit. The pair eventually agreed that Eze would perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siu’ celebration, followed by Speed’s trademark barking while tapping the Arsenal badge.

Advertisement

PSG’s real-life advantage over Arsenal

The exchange carries extra significance because PSG defeated Arsenal to win the 2026 UEFA Champions League final. 

The sides drew 1-1 after extra time at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna on May 30, before PSG won the penalty shootout 4-3 to retain the European title. 

Arsenal had taken the lead through Kai Havertz in the sixth minute, but Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. 

Eze was introduced in the 91st minute and missed Arsenal’s second  penalty in the shootout. Gabriel missed Arsenal's fifth while Lucas Beraldo converted the decisive kick for PSG. 

Advertisement

Eze’s livestream appearance came a day after he scored his first goal of the season in Arsenal’s 3-0 Champions League win over Lille.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Top Europa and Conference League Betting Picks
Bet Of The Day
15.10.2026
Top Europa and Conference League Betting Picks
We shut down Osimhen — What did Adeyemi say about facing fellow Nigerian?
Football
14.10.2026
We shut down Osimhen — What did Adeyemi say about facing fellow Nigerian?
Mourinho slams Spanish federation for sabotaging Real Madrid against Roma
Football
14.10.2026
Mourinho slams Spanish federation for sabotaging Real Madrid against Roma
[WATCH] IShowSpeed's reaction as Eberechi Eze picks PSG over Arsenal
Football
14.10.2026
[WATCH] IShowSpeed's reaction as Eberechi Eze picks PSG over Arsenal
Roma vs Real Madrid: Unlikely scorers help Jose Mourinho avoid embarrassment
Football
14.10.2026
Roma vs Real Madrid: Unlikely scorers help Jose Mourinho avoid embarrassment
UCL: Guardiola's presence fails to inspire as Donnarumma disasterclass helps PSG punish Man City
Football
14.10.2026
UCL: Guardiola's presence fails to inspire as Donnarumma disasterclass helps PSG punish Man City