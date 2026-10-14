[WATCH] IShowSpeed's reaction as Eberechi Eze picks PSG over Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze sparked a reaction during a recent stream with IShowSpeed.

Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze has sparked a viral moment after choosing Paris Saint-Germain over his own club on EA SPORTS FC 27 during a livestream with YouTuber IShowSpeed, joking that his loyalty to the Gunners has limits when it comes to football gaming.

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Eze selected PSG for the opening match of their best-of-three contest on Wednesday, October 14, prompting a surprised Speed to ask why he had not picked Arsenal.

The England international responded with a laugh: “I will ride or die for my team, but on FIFA? I’m not sure about that!”

Why Eze picked PSG over Arsenal

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The decision was not without gaming logic. PSG are among the strongest teams in FC 27, with an 85 overall rating, the same as Arsenal, but higher ratings in attack and defence.

PSG boast an 87 attack and 86 defence, compared with Arsenal’s 83 in both categories. Both clubs have an 85 midfield rating, making the French side the more highly rated option at either end of the pitch.

Eze’s choice paid off in the opening game: he raced into a 6-1 lead against Speed’s Real Madrid before the streamer quit in the 81st minute.

Eze switches to Arsenal — then loses

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Eze did eventually choose Arsenal for the second game, facing Speed’s Barcelona. He scored with both Viktor Gyökeres and Bukayo Saka, but Speed responded to win 5-2, with Eze quitting in the 82nd minute.

The defeat forced a deciding match, which turned into a dramatic contest. Speed opened a 4-1 lead, but Eze fought back to level at 4-4 with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Speed then snatched victory with the last kick of the game, scoring through former Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

🚨| BREAKING: Speed is in DISBELIEF after Eberechi Eze chooses to play as PSG instead of his OWN TEAM Arsenal in their FIFA 1v1 👀😭 “I’ll die for my team… but on FIFA, I’m not too sure about that.” https://t.co/vjutFUOWW5 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) October 14, 2026

Eze’s frustration was clear after the defeat. “My head is gone!” he said, before asking what celebration Speed had chosen as his forfeit. The pair eventually agreed that Eze would perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siu’ celebration, followed by Speed’s trademark barking while tapping the Arsenal badge.

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PSG’s real-life advantage over Arsenal

The exchange carries extra significance because PSG defeated Arsenal to win the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

The sides drew 1-1 after extra time at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna on May 30, before PSG won the penalty shootout 4-3 to retain the European title.

Arsenal had taken the lead through Kai Havertz in the sixth minute, but Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Eze was introduced in the 91st minute and missed Arsenal’s second penalty in the shootout. Gabriel missed Arsenal's fifth while Lucas Beraldo converted the decisive kick for PSG.

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