UCL: Guardiola's presence fails to inspire as Donnarumma disasterclass helps PSG punish Man City

Paris Saint-Germain produced a ruthless first-half display to thrash Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Full-time. 🩵 2-4 🔵 https://t.co/K7NCr4SQ02 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2026

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Pep Guardiola watched from the directors’ box for the first time since leaving the club, but his presence offered no lift. PSG, the reigning European champions under Luis Enrique, tore into City early.

Désiré Doué opened the scoring in the 13th minute, cutting inside and beating former teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post.

Two minutes later, Ousmane Dembélé doubled the lead with a header from Doué’s cross. Vitinha made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute, lashing home after a clever backheel from Warren Zaïre-Emery.

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Donnarumma endured a night to forget against his old club.

The Italian, who left PSG for City in 2025, was beaten too easily for the opener and later saw Maghnes Akliouche’s effort from distance drop over the line after he only partially saved it, making it 4-1 in the 62nd minute.

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