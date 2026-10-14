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Roma vs Real Madrid: Unlikely scorers help Jose Mourinho avoid embarrassment

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:01 - 14 October 2026
Real Madrid clinch another significant comeback victory in the Champions League to maintain 100% start.
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Real Madrid produced one of the most remarkable late comebacks in recent Champions League history, scoring three goals in the final ten minutes to secure a breathtaking 4-3 victory over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

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The clash pitted José Mourinho against his former club, but it was his current side that ultimately provided the late fireworks. 

Facing a seemingly insurmountable two-goal deficit in the closing stages, Los Blancos capitalised on a devastating attacking surge with goals from Carlos Espi, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger to break Italian hearts and escape with all three points.

The match opened at a frantic pace. AS Roma drew first blood in the 19th minute when Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon fired a brilliant mid-range strike past Thibaut Courtois. 

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Real Madrid responded swiftly, capitalising on a defensive error from Mario Hermoso in the 24th minute as Kylian Mbappé pounced to equalise with a deflected shot, leaving the teams tied 1-1 at halftime.

Roma came out flying in the second half, punishing the visitors' defensive lapses. Donyell Malen restored the hosts' lead in the 50th minute after a mistake in midfield from Vinícius Júnior, and the Dutch forward struck again just seven minutes later, finishing a precise through ball to give Roma a commanding 3-1 advantage.

Desperate to salvage the game, Mourinho made a string of aggressive substitutions, introducing Endrick, Arda Güler, and teenage forward Carlos Espí. 

The gamble paid off spectacularly. In the 82nd minute, Espí sparked the revival, pouncing on a rebound to make it 3-2. 

Just two minutes later, Endrick rose to meet a corner kick from the right, heading the ball home to stun the home crowd and level the score at 3-3. 

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The momentum had completely shifted, and in the 89th minute, veteran defender Antonio Rüdiger completed the miraculous turnaround, finding the back of the net to seal the 4-3 victory for the Spanish giants.

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