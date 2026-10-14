We shut down Osimhen — What did Adeyemi say about facing fellow Nigerian?

Barcelona forward Karim Adeyemi discussed the incredible job Barcelona defenders did against Osimhen.

Barcelona winger Karim Adeyemi has praised his side's defensive masterclass after they completely neutralised Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen during a dominant Champions League victory.

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Osimhen vs Adeyemi: ​A clash of Nigerian roots

​The fixture on Tuesday at RAMS Park pitted Adeyemi, who, although he represents the German national team, shares a deep connection to Nigeria through his father, who hails from Ibadan, against Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen.

​A picture of a young Adeyemi playing street football during a childhood visit to the Nigerian city recently went viral across social media.

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​Despite the mutual respect and shared heritage, however, Adeyemi was thrilled to see his club completely shut down his compatriot.

​"It’s always nice to see Nigerian players on the big stage," Adeyemi explained in his post-match interview.

​"I always feel happy for them, but I think our defence did a great job yesterday, and it was very hard for him to make any serious impact."

​Silencing the Turkish champions

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​Adeyemi's assessment of the match was entirely accurate. ​Following Aleksey Batrakov's opening goal for Galatasaray in the 28th minute, Barcelona systematically dismantled the hosts.

​Osimhen, who was expected to be the primary threat, was completely isolated by Pau Cubarsí and Eric García.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker’s header was turned into the net before VAR intervened and ruled out the chance for offside.

Other than that scare after the opener, ​Barcelona had a comfortable outing, clinching an incredible 4–1 triumph.

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​João Cancelo equalised before halftime, and a blistering start to the second half saw Fermín López and Anthony Gordon find the net within three minutes of each other.

​Adeyemi himself provided the final blow, coming off the bench in the 58th minute and scoring just seven minutes later to cap off a devastating team move.

​The victory moved Barcelona to the top of the Champions League standings. ​Adeyemi credited the result to the intense tactical discipline instilled within the squad, warning future opponents of their relentless approach.