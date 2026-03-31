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'Salah is the best' - Liverpool star crowned Premier League’s greatest African

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:44 - 31 March 2026
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Mohamed Salah has been named as the greatest African in Premier League history.
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Former Super Eagles star Victor Ikpeba was emphatic in his praise for Mohamed Salah, declaring the Liverpool forward the greatest African player in Premier League history.

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Salah had a monster season in the 2024/25 campaign | IMAGO

Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season by mutual agreement, concluding a successful nine-year tenure at Anfield despite having a contract until 2027.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, the Egyptian has become one of the club's all-time greats. His prolific scoring record of 255 goals in 435 appearances places him third on Liverpool's all-time scoring list.

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What Ikpeba said

The former Monaco star backed up his claim by highlighting Salah’s outstanding achievements in England, including multiple Golden Boot awards and major domestic and European trophies.

He said, “Looking at other great Africans who have played in the Premier League, his numbers are astonishing. I would say he is the best.

“Top scorer in the Premier League three times, actually four. I don’t think any African player has ever done that. Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup winner, and he will be remembered for a very long time.”

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Despite his glowing praise, Ikpeba also offered a candid assessment of Salah’s recent performances, suggesting that age may be beginning to take its toll on the Egyptian forward.

“This season, he has been terrible; age has caught up with him. He doesn’t have the legs like he did in his early years at Liverpool,” he said.

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