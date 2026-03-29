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Gerrard tells Liverpool how to replace Salah as Galatasaray plan Osimhen link up
Liverpool are already bracing for life after Mohamed Salah, with club legend Steven Gerrard offering insight into how the Reds can fill the enormous void.
Meanwhile, Galatasaray are quietly plotting an ambitious move to unite Victor Osimhen with the Liverpool legend.
Gerrard names ideal replacements for Salah
Replacing Salah is no ordinary task, and Gerrard made that crystal clear when discussing Liverpool’s next move. The former captain stressed that whoever steps into Salah’s shoes must be ready to deliver instantly, not just develop over time.
“Replacing Mo will be extremely difficult and expensive,” Gerrard admitted, before pointing to a few standout candidates. “For me, Michael Olise is an example of such a player.”
He also highlighted emerging talent and dynamic attackers capable of thriving under pressure. “Diomande is only 19, but he is already demonstrating a high level against defenders,” Gerrard added, suggesting Liverpool should not shy away from youth if the quality is evident.
Another name that caught his attention was Summerville, praised for his directness and resilience. “Summerville excels in one-on-one duels… in a team going through difficult moments, he becomes a vital player,” Gerrard explained.
Galatasaray dream of stunning Salah swoop
While Liverpool plan for the future, Galatasaray are dreaming big. The Turkish giants have reportedly tracked Salah for years and remain interested in pulling off a sensational transfer.
Journalist Ismael Mahmoud revealed: “Mohamed Salah has been a major dream for Galatasaray for the past two or three years,” though he admitted the challenge of convincing the Egyptian superstar remains huge.
Salah himself confirmed his emotional departure, telling fans: “Leaving is never easy… You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you.”
After a glittering spell that delivered 255 goals, 122 assists, and multiple trophies, Salah leaves behind a legacy that may take years to replicate.