‘Mo and I have been close since day one’ - Robertson opens up on his relationship with Salah

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has reflected on a friendship with Mohamed Salah that began the moment they both arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2017.

The pair were instrumental figures in Jurgen Klopp's "heavy-metal football" era, with their relentless energy and pace defining a period of unprecedented success for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After nine years and a cabinet full of every major trophy, Salah's confirmed departure this summer marks the end of an era.

The winger had a mutual agreement with the club owners to leave at the end of the season despite having a year left on his contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robertson speaks on Salah’s friendship

Robertson opened up about the bond he shares with a player he considers not just a teammate, but a close personal friend who was crucial during his own early struggles at the club.

"Mo and I have been close since day one; we signed in the same window in the same summer," said Robertson. "He helped me right from when I first came in."

"I saw myself in the early days as a Hull player playing against these lads instead of being a Liverpool player," he explained.

Andy Robertson Liverpool star. Photo: Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were a few people who had a big impact on me in that early stage—James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana—good people around me."

Robertson credited Salah as a key figure in helping him build the confidence to thrive at the elite level. "They gave me the belief in what I could go on to achieve, and Mo was a big part of that."

"With Mo, every minute of every day is dedicated to football, and that’s why he’s in peak condition," Robertson noted.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago

"He is in unbelievable condition, very rarely injured and looks after himself. That mentality, that’s what you need to be at elite level."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The friendship extended beyond the pitch, with their families growing close over the years. "Our families sit next to each other at Anfield and the kids have grown up together. We have been through a lot together, highs and lows, good times and bad times," he shared.