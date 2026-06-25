“Pain landed safely” — South African fans troll Nigeria after historic World Cup breakthrough

As South Africa and Morocco kept Africa’s World Cup dream alive, rival fans turned Nigeria’s absence into the continent’s favourite joke.

South Africa and Morocco continued Africa’s impressive showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, booking their places in the knockout stage and sparking jubilant celebrations across the continent.

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For some supporters, however, the celebrations quickly turned into a golden opportunity to mock one notable absentee: Nigeria.

South Africa make history

Historic Bafana Bafana Miracle Utterly Humiliates South Korea

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Bafana Bafana secured a famous 1-0 victory over South Korea to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the nation’s history.

Thapelo Maseko scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute as Hugo Broos’ side produced another disciplined defensive display to frustrate the Asian giants.

South Korea dominated possession for long spells and threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, but South Africa held firm to secure a result few predicted before the tournament began.

The victory saw South Africa finish second in Group A behind Mexico and book a Round of 32 clash against Canada.

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For a team many pundits tipped to finish bottom of the group, reaching the knockout stage represents one of the biggest achievements in South African football history.

Morocco survive Haiti scare

Morocco also advanced, though not without drama.

The Atlas Lions found themselves behind twice against World Cup debutants Haiti before producing a thrilling comeback victory.

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An own goal handed Haiti an early lead before Achraf Hakimi equalised in brilliant fashion from outside the box.

Haiti struck again through Wilson Isidor, only for Ismael Saibari to restore parity once more.

With qualification hanging in the balance, substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine delivered late goals to secure a 4-2 victory and send Morocco into the knockout rounds as Group C runners-up behind Brazil.

The result ensures Morocco remain Africa’s highest-ranked team still in the competition and keeps alive hopes of another deep World Cup run following their historic semi-final appearance in Qatar four years ago.

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Then came the Nigeria jokes

As celebrations spread across social media, many South African fans immediately turned their attention to Nigeria’s painful absence from the tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

One widely shared post read:

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“South Africa and Morocco qualified. The only thing left to do is laugh at Nigeria.”

South Africa🇿🇦 and Morocco🇲🇦 qualified. The only thing left to do is laugh at Nigeria. Nigerians will just have to visit South Africa to test the Knockout stage of club World Cup. Pain landed safely in 53 African countries! — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 25, 2026

The post continued:

“Nigerians will just have to visit South Africa to test the knockout stage of the World Cup. Pain landed safely in 53 African countries.”

The jab quickly sparked reactions from football fans across the continent, reigniting one of African football’s fiercest online rivalries.

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See some other reactions on X below.

Not even Davido can give Nigeria a Good Time after that Timeless performance by South Africa vs South Korea. What a Better Time to be alive. — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) June 25, 2026

Nigeria are at HOME watching South Africa go to the knock out stage of the World Cup. Dumb tweet aging like milk. https://t.co/PmdRVSl7s6 — 🇵🇸 Lobo Solitario 🇿🇦 (@NAKEDI_NKD) June 25, 2026

Nigerians watching South Africa qualify for the World Cup round of 32 pic.twitter.com/UP51zY8xHY https://t.co/wi639n9gyS — Janty (@CFC_Janty) June 25, 2026

South Africa have made history and become the First Ever African country to Qualify to the Round of 32 without the support of other African countries 😭🥳💃🏼🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦💃🏼💃🏼🥳💃🏼🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Jacinta Ngobese🇿🇦 (@JacintaNgobese) June 25, 2026

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“How did South Africa qualify ahead of Nigeria”



Shut up next time? — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) June 25, 2026

I need Nigerians to ask again on how South Africa qualified for the World cup😭😭😭 — Ma-Sengane💅🏿 (@_ayanda_sengane) June 25, 2026

I need Nigerians to ask again on how South Africa qualified for the World cup😭😭😭 — Ma-Sengane💅🏿 (@_ayanda_sengane) June 25, 2026

The banter comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s shocking failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite possessing one of the continent’s most talented squads.

While stars such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface and Maduka Okoye watch from afar, rivals South Africa and Morocco are creating history on football’s biggest stage.

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For South African supporters, qualification is a moment to savour.