2026 World Cup: How many African teams have qualified for the knockout round?

After South Africa's historic win over South Korea, the African continent could have its most representatives in a FIFA World Cup knockout round for the first time in history.

South Africa's 1-0 win over South Korea on Wednesday confirmed their place in the round of 32 for the first time in their history, meaning the continent now has three nations confirmed in the knockout stage, with six more still in contention heading into the final group stage matchday.

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Morocco and Egypt have already secured their places, after impressive group stage performances.

Morocco, who became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in Qatar four years ago, finished their group stage unbeaten, and are once again among the most dangerous sides in the tournament.

Hakimi scores for Morocoo || imago

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South Africa's achievement was sealed thanks to Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike, which sent Bafana Bafana into uncharted territory.

Ivory Coast sit second in Group E on three points and need just a point against Curacao to advance, though a Curacao win combined with an Ecuador victory over Germany could complicate things.

Algeria already have three points and face Austria in Kansas City on Saturday, needing at least a point to confirm progression.

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Cape Verde, on two points, take on the same day and will advance with a win. DR Congo, with just one point, face Uzbekistan in Atlanta and need a victory combined with other results going their way.

Senegal are in the most desperate position, pointless after two games, and must beat Iraq in Toronto on Friday while hoping other results fall their way.

Tunisia have already been eliminated, the first African casualty of the tournament.

Confirmed: African nations already qualified for the World Cup R32

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