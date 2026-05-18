Naija Stars Abroad: Osimhen, Iheanacho & Sadiq celebrate as 3 Nigerians crowned champions in Europe

From historic title celebrations for Osimhen, Iheanacho and Babajide to Umar Sadiq’s chaotic 7-goal relegation lifeline in Spain, here is the true winners and losers breakdown for Nigerian stars.

The Absolute Winners: Kelechi Iheanacho, Omorinsola Babajide, and Chinaza Uchendu all officially lifted league titles across Scotland, Italy, and Australia.

The Relegation Boost: Umar Sadiq’s Valencia CF take a massive step toward safety after a frantic 4-3 victory over Real Sociedad.

The Weekend Losers: Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke suffer a tense final-day setback against Real Madrid, while Maduka Okoye's Udinese fall short.

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It was a weekend of massive shifts and golden celebrations for Nigerian football icons abroad.

While a select trio of national team stars officially ended their club seasons holding league trophies, the battle at the bottom of LaLiga produced an absolute heart-stopper for our Super Eagles forwards.

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Following a dramatic weekend for Naija Stars Abroad, here is the true winners and losers breakdown from the weekend action.

The Big Winners: Three Trophies and Derby Magic

The ultimate winners of the weekend are Nigeria's newly crowned champions. In Scotland, Kelechi Iheanacho secured his first-ever career top-flight league title, celebrating wildly as Celtic clinched a dramatic 3-1 final-day miracle over Hearts.

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In the women's game, Super Falcons forward Omorinsola Babajide officially conquered Italy, lifting the Serie A trophy with Roma, while Chinaza Uchendu claimed the Australian A-League grand final with Melbourne City.

Outside of silverware, Ademola Lookman continued his spectacular individual form. The electric winger fired home his 12th goal of the season, scoring the vital match-winner for Atletico de Madrid in their final emotional home game of the campaign.

In France, Moses Simon helped to mastermind the shock of the weekend, featuring heavily as newly promoted Paris FC humbled city billionaires PSG in a fiery local derby to wrap up a historic 11th-place finish in Ligue 1.

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The Survival Shift: Sadiq Rises as Adams and Ejuke Slip

The chaotic Spanish relegation scrap produced completely contrasting fortunes for Nigeria’s strikers heading into the final day:

Umar Sadiq came off the bench for Valencia CF to help them secure a much-deserved, breathless 4-3 victory over Real Sociedad.

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The seven-goal thriller provides Los Che with an immense cushion to ease their top-flight survival fears.

On the flip side, Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke found themselves on the losing end of a narrow 1-0 home defeat against giants Real Madrid.

Though they are still fighting close to the safety line, the defeat leaves Sevilla under immense pressure ahead of the ultimate final matchday.

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The Rested and the Stalemates

In Italy, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye put up a fighting display for Udinese, making three crucial saves, but was ultimately left exposed as they fell to a narrow defeat against a Cremonese side featuring compatriot David Okereke.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, Victor Osimhen was completely rested and absent from the squad following Galatasaray’s massive midweek title parade, resulting in a minor post-celebration 1-0 hangover loss away at Kasimpasa.

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Finally, England hosted a peaceful mid-table Nigerian reunion. Alex Iwobi made his highly anticipated return from injury.