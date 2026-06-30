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Max Verstappen to McLaren: 4-time F1 champion reportedly opens talks amid Red Bull uncertainty

David Ben
David Ben 14:43 - 30 June 2026
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Max Verstappen's camp reportedly in talks with McLaren amid Red Bull uncertainty
IMAGO Images - Photo: IMAGO
The spectacular Dutchman is reportedly considering his future with Red Bull and he is not short of suitors.
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Max Verstappen's future in Formula 1 has become a major talking point once again, with new reports suggesting his representatives have initiated discussions with McLaren.

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This development adds another top team to the list of potential suitors should the reigning world champion decide to leave Red Bull.

Max Verstappen to McLaren?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains an irresistible force on the grid | IMAGO
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According to Sky Sports News, Verstappen's management team approached the Woking-based outfit for a meeting.

While such discussions are common in the F1 paddock, this is a significant turn of events, as McLaren has not previously been considered a serious contender for the Dutchman's signature.

Verstappen is currently under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season. However, persistent rumors suggest that his deal contains performance-related clauses that could grant him an early exit, keeping speculation about his long-term plans alive.

The emergence of McLaren as a possibility comes as other potential destinations seem to be fading.

Mercedes, once viewed as the most likely alternative, appears increasingly focused on its current driver pairing, especially with the rise of 19-year-old Italian sensation Kimi Antonelli.

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Meanwhile, Aston Martin's struggles under the new regulations have diminished its appeal as a championship-winning project.

A key factor linking Verstappen to McLaren is the future move of his long-time race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

Gianpiero Lambiase has departed Red Bull | IMAGO

The pair have forged one of the most successful partnerships in modern Formula 1, and the chance to reunite at McLaren could be a powerful draw if Verstappen seeks a new challenge.

Their collaboration has been a cornerstone of Verstappen's championship victories, making the prospect of continuing that relationship elsewhere a compelling one. Nevertheless, any potential transfer would be complex.

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Who could make way for Verstappen?

(L) Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren have been dominant in the 2025 Formula 1 season | Credit: X(@F1)

McLaren's current driver lineup consists of the reigning world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, both of whom are on long-term contracts and have been instrumental in the team's recent resurgence.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, McLaren CEO Zak Brown expressed his satisfaction with his drivers but did not entirely dismiss the idea of signing Verstappen.

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Brown stated he would be surprised if either Norris or Piastri departed but conceded that a driver of Verstappen's caliber would always be on the team's radar if an unexpected vacancy arose.

Despite the swirling rumours, Verstappen's immediate priority remains with Red Bull. The team brought significant upgrades to the Austrian Grand Prix, which seemed to close the gap to the front-runners and restore hope of consistently competing for wins.

The upcoming three races before the summer break could be decisive. If Red Bull can maintain its upward trajectory, Verstappen may conclude that staying with the Milton Keynes team offers him the best opportunity to secure more world titles. If not, the news of his camp's talks with McLaren will only intensify the transfer speculation.

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