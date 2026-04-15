Man United defensive crisis deepens as star suspended

Harry Maguire will miss Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea after receiving an additional suspension.

Harry Maguire will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea after being handed an additional one-match suspension.

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Harry Maguire | IMAGO

The sanction further compounds United’s growing defensive problems ahead of a key fixture in the race for Champions League qualification.

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The extra ban stems from Maguire’s red card during United’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last month.

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What FA said

Following his dismissal, the England international was charged with improper conduct for his reaction toward the fourth official.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted improperly and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal,” the Football Association said.

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According to reports, the FA has now added a further one-match suspension along with a financial penalty.

The situation leaves United severely short at the back, with multiple key defenders unavailable.

Lisandro Martinez is also suspended after his red card, while Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined due to injury.

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This has created a major selection headache for interim manager Michael Carrick, who may be forced to rely on inexperienced options.

With limited alternatives, United could turn to young defenders Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven for the high-stakes encounter.