Iran ready to beat Nigeria - Says defender Abarghouieh

Iranian defender Hossein Abarghouieh eyes victory against Nigeria in a key friendly

Hossein Abarghouieh has declared that Iran is fully focused on defeating Nigeria in their international friendly.

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The match, scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkey, is seen as an important test for Iran as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Abarghouieh expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and camp environment.

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What Abarghouieh said

He noted that training sessions have been productive and the squad is united in its objective to secure positive results against both Nigeria and Costa Rica.

According to the defender, victory in these friendlies is important not only for morale but also as part of the team’s broader World Cup preparations.

Despite recent disruptions affecting the team, Abarghouieh dismissed concerns about fitness levels.

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He emphasised that players have maintained professional standards, continuing individual training programs to stay match-ready. The defender added that the squad is physically prepared to compete at a high level against Nigeria.

He said, “We are grateful that our training sessions are progressing well, and we have established an excellent camp.

“I hope we can bring joy to our supporters by achieving favourable results against Nigeria and Costa Rica, as this match represents a significant step towards our World Cup aspirations.

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“During our brief stay in Turkey, we have trained effectively. All national team members are professionals, and it is not as if they have just been resting since the onset of the conflict.

“All the players have been training individually. Our physical condition is satisfactory, and we are prepared to compete with Nigeria.”

The clash between Iran and Nigeria is expected to be competitive, with both teams using the fixture to fine-tune tactics and assess squad depth.

While Iran is building momentum ahead of the World Cup, Nigeria is focused on rebuilding and strengthening under its current coaching setup.

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