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‘Nigerians are too passionate’ - Ex-Super Eagles star tells players to play friendlies with full commitment

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:54 - 26 March 2026
Ex-Super Eagles star tells players to play friendlies with full commitment
Former Nigerian international Benedict Iroha has called on the Super Eagles to approach their upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan with full commitment, viewing them as an opportunity to redeem their pride after failing to qualify for the World Cup.
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Nigeria's hopes of competing in the World Cup were officially extinguished after FIFA rejected the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) appeal. 

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The team's focus now shifts towards preparations for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers and will start their planning with friendly games.

These friendly games offer Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle an opportunity to test new players and tactics.

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Iroha's advice to Super Eagles 

Iroha emphasised that matches involving the national team are never just "friendly" in the eyes of Nigeria's passionate fanbase.

"It’s a friendly game, but I must say that matches involving the Super Eagles are always seen beyond the prism of friendly games," the one-time MLS Cup winner stated, as reported by Complete Sports.

"Nigerians are too passionate about Super Eagles matches, whether friendly or competitive. It brightens the global football landscape because of our array of stars playing across the world."

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach
Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach
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Iroha noted the global interest in the team and stressed that the upcoming fixtures are no exception. "Everyone, Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike, wants to watch the team play. And these two games against Iran and Jordan are no different," he added.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Iran on Friday before taking on Jordan next Tuesday, with both matches set to be played at the Antalya Stadium in Turkey.

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