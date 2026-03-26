Alex Iwobi: Super Eagles star leads 7-man shortlist for Premier League award

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has been one of the standout players in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has been named among the seven nominees for the Premier League Player of the Month award for March 2026.

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The Fulham midfielder’s inclusion comes on the back of a series of influential performances that have kept the Cottagers firmly in the hunt for European qualification.

BREAKING: The nominees for the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for March are in! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tU5xn5y5Dl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 26, 2026

Iwobi began the month in spectacular fashion, scoring a brilliant long-range goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on March 1.

Iwobi in action || Imago

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Alex Iwobi sealed his performance with a stunning chip.

Operating in a deeper creative role, the 29-year-old has earned praise for his "effortless ingenuity" and tactical discipline.

Across four league appearances in March, he helped Fulham secure seven points, including a vital 3-1 win over Burnley where he controlled the tempo of the game from midfield.

Iwobi faces stiff competition from a star-studded shortlist of players who also enjoyed a prolific month:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): Registered 2 goals and 4 assists, setting a new club record for assists in a single season (16). Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest): Scored in three different away games to help pull his side clear of the relegation zone. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United): Continued his blistering form with crucial goal involvements for the Magpies. David Raya (Arsenal): Kept three clean sheets as the Gunners maintained their title charge.

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Fernandes will be a formidable challenger after another impressive month.