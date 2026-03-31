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'I’m supporting DR Congo' – Former Super Eagles star explains bold World Cup stance

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:36 - 31 March 2026
Former Super Eagles star backs DR Congo to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
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Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has publicly expressed his support for the Democratic Republic of Congo as they strive to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The ex-Super Eagles defender made his stance known following Congo’s dramatic journey to the play-off final, where they will face Jamaica for a spot at the global tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

What Udeze said

Speaking on Brila FM, Udeze made it clear that his support is rooted in a lesson he hopes Nigerian players will learn after their painful exit.

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Udeze said, “I am supporting DR Congo to be at the World Cup because I want the Super Eagles players to understand what it means to qualify for a big tournament like the World Cup.

“Especially seeing that the team that knocked you out eventually picked the ticket. So, I’m supporting DR Congo and I’m wishing them all the best.”

The Super Eagles were eliminated by DR Congo in a tense play-off clash held in Morocco last November.

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After a 1-1 draw through extra time, the Congolese side triumphed 4-3 on penalties, ending Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

That result remains a bitter pill for Nigerian fans, as it marked another missed opportunity to appear on football’s biggest stage.

DR Congo on the brink of History

Now, DR Congo are just one win away from their first World Cup appearance since 1974, making the clash with Jamaica a historic opportunity.

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A victory would also increase Africa’s representation at the 2026 tournament to 10 nations.

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