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Not Yekini or Osimhen - Victor Ikpeba names Super Eagles' greatest ever
Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba has paid glowing tribute to late Nigerian legend Christian Chukwu, describing him as the greatest player to ever represent Nigeria.
Chukwu remains one of Nigeria’s most revered football figures, having captained the Nigeria team to their first-ever AFCON title in 1980.
Beyond the national team, he enjoyed success at club level with Enugu Rangers, leading them to continental glory in 1977. He later transitioned into coaching, continuing his service to Nigerian football with both the Golden Eaglets and the Super Eagles.
What Ikpeba said
Speaking on SuperSport’s “Monday Night Football,” Ikpeba reflected on Chukwu’s immense legacy following his passing in April 2025, highlighting his historic contributions to Nigerian football.
“Christian Chukwu. He was the first star to win the Africa Cup of Nations. An iconic player, I saw him play as a young boy. In that era, there were a lot of talents like Muda Lawal,” Ikpeba said.
Ikpeba acknowledged that Nigeria has produced generations of top players but insisted Chukwu stands above them all.
“In my era, you were spoiled with choices: the 1994 team, the team that won the Olympics, and the 2013 AFCON-winning team. Recently, players like Lookman and Victor Osimhen. There have been lots of great players who have worn this jersey in the past,” he noted.