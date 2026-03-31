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Alex Iwobi unveils debut EP 'More To Life' featuring the artist behind Nigeria’s biggest song of 2025
Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, who records under the artist name 17, has officially unveiled his debut EP More To Life.
The announcement, made on Monday 30 March, revealed that the project will drop on April 9, 2026.
Iwobi had already given fans an early taste of the EP with the recent release of the lead single 'TRACK 0 (FREESTYLE)'.
Alex Iwobi's Debut EP: What we know so far
The project blends Iwobi’s Nigerian roots with smooth Afrowave and Afrobeats sounds.
The artwork for the announcement features a striking black-and-white image of the Fulham star in a hooded sweatshirt and beanie, eyes closed, alongside childhood photos labelled 1998, 2004, and 2010, symbolising growth and the “more to life” theme.
The eight-track EP also features an impressive roster of guests including Giddi, Teniola Time, 4AM, P17, SPKS, Iwobi's former teammate and guests, Aston Villa star Amadou Onana (who records as 24AM), and most notably Fido, the artist behind 'Joy Is Coming', the song crowned Nigeria’s No.1 track of 2025.
The 98 caps-Super Eagles star continues to balance his football career at Fulham with his music ambitions, a passion he has pursued since his teenage years.
Full tracklist
TRACK 0
MINE ft. 24AM
BUSSDOWN ft. Teniola Time, 4AM & Giddi
JOANNA ft. Fido
PROPER (FREESTYLE) ft. P17 & SPKS
DOUBLE DOUBLE ft. P17 & SPKS
BY MY SIDE ft. P17 & SPKS
JOGA BONITO ft. P17 & SPKSLETTER
Alex Iwobi's music career
Iwobi launched his music career in early 2024 under the stage name "17", a reference to the jersey number he has worn throughout his professional career at Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.
While he has been making music privately since the age of 14, he only officially debuted during the 2024 off-season to avoid being seen as a distraction during the football campaign.
His transition into the industry was historic, as he became the first active Premier League player to officially release music with his name and face attached.
His debut single, 'Don't Shoot', was released in June 2024 with a mission to discourage street violence and inspire London youth to pursue positive goals. The track featured fellow professional footballers Chuba Akpom (recording as Skoli) and former England youth player Medy Elito (known as Don-EE).
Iwobi followed this in October 2024 with 'What's Luv?', a more celebratory track exploring his African heritage and modern relationships, produced by EM1X and featuring artists SPKS and MBrown.
By 2025, Iwobi significantly elevated his profile by collaborating with major industry stars. In April last year, he released 'Hop Out', a high-profile collaboration featuring the chart-topping British rapper Ramz and Nigerian rap sensation ODUMODUBLVCK. This project, supported by the British heritage brand Lyle & Scott, blended UK and Nigerian cultures in a cinematic music video.
Iwobi continues to balance his football and music through his brand, Project 17 (P17), emphasising that his creative outlet complements rather than hinders his football career.