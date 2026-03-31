Alex Iwobi unveils debut EP 'More To Life' featuring the artist behind Nigeria’s biggest song of 2025

The talented Super Eagles star is set to release his first body of work this April.

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, who records under the artist name 17, has officially unveiled his debut EP More To Life.

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The announcement, made on Monday 30 March, revealed that the project will drop on April 9, 2026.

Fulham star Alex Iwobi | IMAGO

Iwobi had already given fans an early taste of the EP with the recent release of the lead single 'TRACK 0 (FREESTYLE)'.

Alex Iwobi's Debut EP: What we know so far

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The project blends Iwobi’s Nigerian roots with smooth Afrowave and Afrobeats sounds.

The artwork for the announcement features a striking black-and-white image of the Fulham star in a hooded sweatshirt and beanie, eyes closed, alongside childhood photos labelled 1998, 2004, and 2010, symbolising growth and the “more to life” theme.

Alexi Iwobi's debut EP 'More To Life' art

The 98 caps-Super Eagles star continues to balance his football career at Fulham with his music ambitions, a passion he has pursued since his teenage years.

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Full tracklist

Alexi Iwobi's debut EP 'More To Life'tracklist

TRACK 0

MINE ft. 24AM

BUSSDOWN ft. Teniola Time, 4AM & Giddi

JOANNA ft. Fido

PROPER (FREESTYLE) ft. P17 & SPKS

DOUBLE DOUBLE ft. P17 & SPKS

BY MY SIDE ft. P17 & SPKS

JOGA BONITO ft. P17 & SPKSLETTER

Alex Iwobi's music career

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Iwobi launched his music career in early 2024 under the stage name "17", a reference to the jersey number he has worn throughout his professional career at Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.

Alex Iwobi (Photo Credit: Iwobi/Threads)

While he has been making music privately since the age of 14, he only officially debuted during the 2024 off-season to avoid being seen as a distraction during the football campaign.

His transition into the industry was historic, as he became the first active Premier League player to officially release music with his name and face attached.

Alex Iwobi || Instagram

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His debut single, 'Don't Shoot', was released in June 2024 with a mission to discourage street violence and inspire London youth to pursue positive goals. The track featured fellow professional footballers Chuba Akpom (recording as Skoli) and former England youth player Medy Elito (known as Don-EE).

Iwobi followed this in October 2024 with 'What's Luv?', a more celebratory track exploring his African heritage and modern relationships, produced by EM1X and featuring artists SPKS and MBrown.

Alex Iwobi | Instagram

By 2025, Iwobi significantly elevated his profile by collaborating with major industry stars. In April last year, he released 'Hop Out', a high-profile collaboration featuring the chart-topping British rapper Ramz and Nigerian rap sensation ODUMODUBLVCK. This project, supported by the British heritage brand Lyle & Scott, blended UK and Nigerian cultures in a cinematic music video.

Iwobi with Ramz and Odumodublvck | Instagram

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