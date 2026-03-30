'I made my own boots' – Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi opens up on tough journey

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi shares his inspiring journey from poverty and hardship to becoming a Premier League star.

Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has opened up about the realities of his early football journey, revealing the sacrifices and struggles that shaped his path to the Premier League.

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Growing up in Nigeria, Awoniyi faced challenges that many aspiring footballers can relate to, but few overcome.

What Awoniyi said

The Super Eagles forward, who now wears the number 9 shirt for Nottingham Forest, recounted a childhood defined by hardship, resilience, and an unshakable belief in his dreams.

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“It was really difficult getting football boots, going to training, getting money for transport, it was difficult,” Awoniyi said.

He revealed that simply getting to training sessions required immense effort and commitment, often involving long treks on foot.

He added, “For me, I had to travel from my father’s house to training, which, as I said, was an hour away, and I had to do that every day.”

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Beyond transportation, even basic equipment like football boots was a luxury.

“Sometimes I had to make my boots myself; I would go and get boots that were left over and make them up.”

Awoniyi also highlighted the lack of proper facilities during his formative years, noting that standard pitches were not always available.

“Not everyone has this privilege or the chance to play on a standard pitch. Sometimes we would play on the sand, so it was really difficult.

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