Tottenham vs N'ttm Forest: Awoniyi scores, Aina shines to boost Tricky Trees survival chances

Super Eagles' Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score in Nottingham Forest's rout of Tottenham Hotspur.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score a spectacular late volley, sealing a dominant 3-0 victory for Nottingham Forest that plunged Tottenham deeper into the relegation mire.

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Spurs hosted the Tricky Trees at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a monumental relegation six-pointer between two desperate sides.

Igor Tudor’s Spurs entered the clash sitting precariously above the drop zone, hoping to build on a recent morale-boosting Champions League win over Atlético Madrid.

However, Vítor Pereira’s Nottingham Forest also arrived brimming with confidence after their own European heroics against Midtjylland and ruthlessly exploited the hosts' defensive frailties through goals from Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White, and the decisive Awoniyi.

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Taiwo Awoniyi's Spectacular Cameo

Introduced in the 71st minute in place of Igor Jesus as Vítor Pereira sought to refresh his frontline, Taiwo Awoniyi provided the ultimate knockout blow to a completely deflated Tottenham side.

The moment arrived in the 87th minute when Neco Williams created magic on the left flank, curling a gorgeous, sweeping delivery toward the far post.

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Taiwo Awoniyi finds it in the middle and Forest have three 🎯#TOTNFO | #SSPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/fQRvr5nanB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 22, 2026

Showing an elite striker's instinct, the Nigerian international intelligently darted in front of Spurs defender Kevin Danso and expertly dispatched a fierce first-time volley on the run directly past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.