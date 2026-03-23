Super Eagles star Awonyi faces disciplinary action from FA after goal celebration

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi may face disciplinary action from the English Football Association after his goal celebration during their win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs suffered a heavy 3-0 loss at home to Forest on Sunday in the Premier League, putting more relegation pressure on themselves.

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The Nigerian international came off the bench to score Forest's third goal, sealing a dominant performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was a moment of clear relief for Awoniyi, who has struggled with injuries and a loss of form this season, marking only his second goal of the campaign.

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Awoniyi could face further action

In celebration, Awoniyi removed his jersey and knelt at the corner flag. Underneath, he wore a shirt with the message "God is the greatest" printed on it.

While the act was a personal expression of faith, it could put him at odds with English football's governing bodies.

The 28-year-old striker received an automatic yellow card for taking off his shirt, but further sanctions could follow due to the message displayed.

Awoniyi scores for Forest || imago

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The Premier League, along with FIFA and the FA, has strict regulations concerning messages displayed by players on their equipment.

The rules state that equipment must not feature any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images.

The specific regulation reads: "Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo.

“For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, the national football association, or by FIFA."

However, Awoniyi's case is considered less controversial. Given that his message was a personal religious statement rather than a political one, he may receive a smaller fine or potentially escape with only a formal warning from the authorities.

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